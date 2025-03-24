Tracy Okoli, daughter of veteran actor, Obi Okoli has shared the kind of relationship she has with her actor father

She was a guest on a podcast where she said that she only met her father once, and they are cat and dog

Fans were amazed after hearing what she said in the video as they shared their take about the veteran actor

Iva Tracy, the daughter of veteran actor, Obi Okoli has opened a can of worms about her relationship with her father.

The singer was a guest on Love in Abuja, where she was asked about her relationship with her father. According to her, she has only met him once and that was when she was in Junior secondary school one, many years ago.

Obi Okoli's daughter, Tracy, almost in tears. Photo credit@ivatracy/@loveinabuja

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Tracy said that she and her father are like rat and cat, and they don't get along.

She also shared how it feels to his daughter. She pointed out that it hurts deep to be a child of the actor.

Tracy speaks more about her father

Also in the recording, Tracy said that she was not free to call his father at anytime of the day. She remarked that she has a specific time that she was allowed to speak to him.

Sharing the reason for that, Tracy said that her father was always busy on movie location, and he does not have time to speak with her.

Tracy speaks about her family

In the video, the music star gave her fans a sneak peek to her family. She disclosed that she was the second child of her father, but she was not sure if he has more children that her family does not know.

Actor Obi Okoli's daughter, Tracy's interview trends. Photo credit@obiokoli

Source: Instagram

Tracy is not the first singer or celebrity to have it rough with her biological father. Nigerian singer, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, also didn't know his father for a very long time.

A video surfaced a few months ago where he took a picture with his father after reuniting with him.

However, a few have been lucky to share a good relationship with their fathers.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tracy's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Tracy's video. Here are comments below:

@obihinor commented:

"Then when she is now getting marrying or makes money, people will be shouting "forgive your father"! "He is your father" "honour your father"! If I hear it from anyone ehn! This girl is clearly hurt. This is why I am all for kids who focus on the parent who raised them."

@everythingbanging body reacted:

"Does the have an account? Let’s greet him specifically, let him fill a bit of the pain he caused his beautiful daughter over the years."

@preciousibimi said:

"I’m not judging but the man is always acting wicked and mean in his movie."

@beccaszn stated:

"The man always acts the wicked part in movies… sometimes it’s what one knows how to do best that determines the roles they play in movies."

@mich33115 wrote:

"See fine daughter whey you dey use play, the man looks mean even in movies na wa."

Source: Legit.ng