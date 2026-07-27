Nollywood actor Roland Akande broke down while speaking about his ex-wife taking their children away years ago

The actor revealed that the emotional pain of losing contact with his kids led to a health crisis that many were unaware of

Fans have since reacted strongly to his confession, with many divided over who bears responsibility in the situation

Nollywood actor Roland Akande has broken his silence on one of the most painful chapters of his life, revealing that his failed marriage left him physically and emotionally shattered.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, Akande opened up about how his ex-wife left with their children, and how he has been unable to locate or see them for many years.

Reactions as Roland Akande opens up on what his crashed marriage did to him. Photo credit@rolandakande

Source: Instagram

"It has been an everlasting sorrow for me because she left with our children. I couldn't find them, and it's been many years since I last saw them," he said.

Roland Akande speaks about his health

The actor did not hold back on the toll the separation took on his health. According to him, the constant anguish of missing his children pushed his body to a breaking point, resulting in a stroke that he kept largely private.

Roland Akande speaks about his crashed marriage and children. Photo credit@rolandakande

Source: Instagram

"The pain was so overwhelming that I suffered a stroke, something many people don't know about, because I was constantly thinking about my children," he said.

He added that the grief extended beyond himself, noting that his mother continues to weep over the grandchildren she cannot reach, and that his late father went to his grave without ever reconciling with the situation.

"My father also cried over them until he passed away. It was only by God's grace that I survived the stroke," Akande shared.

Here is the Instagram video of Roland Akande speaking about his crashed marriage below:

Fans react to Roland Akande's confession

The interview stirred strong reactions online, with followers weighing in from different angles.

@biwills wrote:

"I will keep saying this, you can't treat a woman well and she will leave, no woman leaves a good man, am sure u didn't pick her on the street, she has families and friends if u truly love the children as u claim u know where to find them."

@wuracoker commented:

"It's okay to leave a marriage that isn't working, but using innocent children to punish their other parent is heartbreaking. No matter what happened between the adults, children deserve the chance to love both parents without manipulation."

@basiratadenike23 said:

"A father will want to be in his children life my gender go dey carry pikin run.. it is well."

@mr_olanrewaju_a noted:

"So he's saying bcos of his health he can't fight to see the children."

@myheartbitcoin added:

"To all men that abandoned a child for their mother and to mothers that took away children why are you so wicked!"

Tioruju Mondusi speaks not father about some of his children

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actor Tioruju Mondusi made headlines after opening up about the painful collapse of his marriage and the years he had spent without seeing his children.

In a separate interview conducted in Yoruba, the actor also revealed that a paternity dispute involving his ex-wife led him to take legal action against her.

His emotional account reignited conversations on social media, with many Nigerians weighing in on the importance of DNA testing at birth and the far-reaching effects of paternity disputes on families.

Source: Legit.ng