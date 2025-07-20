Jim Iyke has penned an emotional yet candid message to his colleague, Kate Henshaw, as she marked her birthday

In the post, he expressed his long-held feelings for her and even imagined what their child would look like if they had a love child

Fans were touched by his words and urged the actress to give him a chance, insisting it was never too late for love

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has taken to social media to celebrate his colleague and close friend, Kate Henshaw, on her birthday with a heartfelt message that stirred emotions online.

The screen star, who has recently been rumoured to be dating Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, marked a new age, and many of her colleagues and fans flooded social media with tributes.

Jim Iyke's fan react to message he sent her. Photo credit@jimiyke/ka8henshaw

Source: Instagram

Among them was Jim Iyke, whose emotional message stood out for its honesty and depth.

In his post, Jim revealed that he had long harboured feelings for Kate, feelings he had kept hidden over the years.

Reflecting on their early days in the industry, Jim placed himself in the mindset of his 23-year-old self, recalling how Kate treated him like a younger brother, while he had wished for something more.

He shared fond memories of the actress’s kindness, including times when she gave him transport fare and tipped him off about auditions.

However, he confessed that despite the friendship, he often had thoughts about her that were “far from friendly.”

Jim Iyke's fans send message to Kate Henshaw. Photo credit@jimiyke

Source: Instagram

Jim went on to fantasise about the love child they could have had together, saying that their child would now be in their mid-twenties if she had allowed him to “experiment with his seed just a couple of times.”

He added that such a child would have been a stunningly beautiful human.

Iyke gushes over Kate Henshaw’s timeless beauty

The actor also praised Kate Henshaw’s natural beauty and enviable physique, noting that many young women believe such a look can be manufactured.

The movie star whose film was recently brought down on YouTube claimed that some are “killing themselves” with BBLs and Botox in an attempt to replicate what comes naturally to Kate.

Concluding his message, Jim wished her a happy birthday and openly expressed how much he loves and admires her.

See the post here:

Reactions over Jim Iyke's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are comments below:

"Aunty Kate pls can u give him one more chance."

@blackonyinyechi shared:

"Omo you just pour out your heart ."

@vicvelocity shared:

"To the younger generation school no be scam ohh, can u see birthday poetry at its peak."

@uzor_jack commented:

"Wow I love this! This is the Jim Iyke that gave Osufia sleepless nights in that movie."

@steve.nnaji reacted:

"Jimmy Jimmy you finally let your intrusive thoughts win. It is a beautiful piece for a tremendously beautiful lady. I have crushed on KH for 40years now and I'm not even 40 yet. "

@queenakins_j said:

"The kind of friend's that will last forever , imagine making our Almighty Jim looks like a baby."

Jim Iyke speaks about friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also previously reported that the Nollywood actor Jim Ikye shared his thoughts about people he considered as his friends.

The movie star appeared on comedian Teju Babyface's podcast, where he shared how he could never be friends with certain kinds of people.

Stating the reason for his approach to friendship, Jim Ikye also admitted that he had failed in his role as a friend to some people he knew.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng