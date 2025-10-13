Nigerians have reacted massively to a testimony shared by Kate Henshaw on social media

The actress and fitness enthusiast had shared an account of someone who had woken up to find a lone bullet on the floor

Many quickly reacted, thanking God for her life and relating to a prayer from the Hallelujah Challenge

Kate Henshaw has just shared the chilling death experience account she received from a fellow gym member.

According to the actress, the last had just returned from a journey and slept like a log, only to wake up to a bullet on the floor of her room and her windows shattered

Kate Henshaw shares how a gym member escaped a bullet in her home. Credit: @katehenshaw, @nathanielblow.

Source: Instagram

She gave the testimony of how many quickly thanked God for giving her one more day and how it could have easily been her last, just like that.

Kate Henshaw wrote:

"Imagine coming back from a trip the night before, bone tired & exhausted. You fall asleep & wake up the next morning, pull up your blinds & see your bedroom window shattered. You look around, wondering what had happened, then you sight a lone bullet on your bedroom floor. This is the account from a gym member to me this morning."

"God gave her one more day... Only He could have given her sleep when the enemy wanted to carry out evil. One bullet away from the grave. One more day, each day, blessed Lord. Thank you, Elohim. Alleluia to your holy name."

See the post here:

Attentive fans quickly linked it to a prayer point Nathaniel Bassey had mentioned during the Hallelujah Challenge on October 13, 2025, the same day as the lady's testimony to her friend, Kate Henshaw.

Kate Henshaw's friend's testimony trends

Read some reactions below:

@itzchristunique said:

"This is purely hand work of God. His promise to preserve his people will always stand."

@NMgbekwue said:

"Behold, He that keepeth Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps. Ever faithful, ever sure!"

@TEE9ine2 said:

"God has always been faithful. Fighting unseen battles every micro second. Good morning mama and i thank God for everyone's lives."

@Dniigro_1 said:

"The silent battles that God wages for us while we slumber."

@globalyemmy said:

"This was what was prayed about during halleluyah challenge this morning. Thank God for divine protection 🙌."

@mina_atambi said:

"Pastor Nath prayed about this last night! He said he heard “bulletproof” in a trance and we prayed for divine protection on Hallelujah Challenge last night. Thank you Jesus for protection🙏🏾."

@princess_shally1 said:

"Each day you sleep and wake up in good health in Nigeria just keep thanking olisa…it’s not easy…surviving in that country with all the brouhaha is not for the weak."

Kate Henshaw silences critic

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw showed her grievance to a request from a fan which was sent to her direct message channel on social media.

The mother of one noted that the person requested for the sum of N35million from her and wondered why that huge amount.

Fans reacted to the post as they shared their views about such a request while trying to encourage the actress.

