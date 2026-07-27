The U.S. Mission in Nigeria clarified that a visitor's authorised stay in the United States is determined by a Customs and Border Protection officer upon arrival

The embassy advised travellers to check their electronic Form I-94 after entering the U.S. to confirm their official "Admit Until Date"

The reminder formed part of the #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign aimed at helping travellers understand U.S. immigration rules and avoid overstaying

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country, clarifying that the decision rests with immigration officers at the point of entry.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria reminded travellers that a visa does not determine how long they may stay in America. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The embassy issued the advisory in a post shared on its official X account, urging international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States.

Who decides how long visitors can stay?

According to the U.S. Mission, the duration of a visitor's stay is determined by an officer of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon arrival, not by the expiration date printed on the visa.

The mission explained that a visa only allows a traveller to journey to a U.S. port of entry and request admission into the country. It does not guarantee entry or specify how long a visitor may remain.

"The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date."

It added that travellers should pay attention to the "Admit Until Date" assigned by the CBP officer, as this indicates the deadline for leaving the United States.

How can travellers check their authorised stay?

The embassy advised visitors to check their electronic Form I-94 after arriving in the United States to confirm the date by which they must depart.

Responding to a frequently asked question on its social media platform, the mission explained:

"A U.S. visa allows you to travel to a U.S. port of entry and request permission to enter. How long you are allowed to stay in the United States is not your visa's expiration date. The CBP officer determines your 'Admit Until Date' upon your arrival."

The advisory forms part of the embassy's #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign aimed at helping travellers understand U.S. immigration procedures and avoid overstaying their authorised period of stay.

Travellers who remain in the United States beyond the date authorised by CBP could face immigration consequences, including difficulties obtaining future U.S. visas or re-entering the country.

The embassy therefore encouraged visitors to check their I-94 record after arrival and comply with the departure date issued by immigration authorities.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng