Kuwait published a list of 52 countries whose citizens became eligible to obtain a tourist visa on arrival, simplifying entry procedures for approved travellers

The authorities stated that eligible visitors were generally required to present a valid passport, a passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return ticket

Kuwait said its tourist visa remained valid for 30 days from the date of issue and allowed visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days after entry

Kuwait has published an updated list of 52 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival, making it easier for travellers from the approved nations to enter the Gulf country for short-term visits.

The visa-on-arrival facility allows eligible visitors to receive a tourist visa when they land in Kuwait, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Kuwait listed 52 countries whose citizens qualified for tourist visas on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The move is expected to simplify travel procedures for tourists and other short-term visitors from the listed countries.

Kuwait visa on arrival eligible countries

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, travellers seeking a visa on arrival must generally present a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return flight ticket. Depending on the applicant's nationality and the type of visa requested, additional supporting documents may also be required.

The authorities also noted that Kuwait offers different categories of entry visas, including tourist visas for leisure travel and family visit visas for individuals travelling to see relatives residing in the country.

A tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date it is issued and permits visitors to remain in Kuwait for up to 90 days from the date of entry. Any request for an extension is subject to Kuwait's immigration regulations and approval by the relevant authorities.

Kuwait said tourist visas remained valid for 30 days from the date of issue. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait tourist visa requirements and validity

For those applying online before travelling, applicants are required to upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable visa fee through the official portal.

Standard requirements include a passport with at least six months' validity, a recent passport-sized photograph, a confirmed return ticket and proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation.

The 52 countries eligible for Kuwait visa on arrival

Australia Portugal Czech Republic Denmark Sweden Vatican City Hungary United Kingdom Norway Austria United States Japan Greece Spain Estonia Italy Germany Andorra Ukraine Ireland Iceland Brunei Belgium Bulgaria Bhutan Poland Turkey Georgia Romania San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Singapore Switzerland France Finland Cyprus Croatia Cambodia Canada South Korea Latvia Laos Luxembourg Lithuania Liechtenstein Malta Malaysia Monaco New Zealand Netherlands Hong Kong

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng