Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Kuwait Releases List of 52 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival
Asia

Kuwait Releases List of 52 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Kuwait published a list of 52 countries whose citizens became eligible to obtain a tourist visa on arrival, simplifying entry procedures for approved travellers
  • The authorities stated that eligible visitors were generally required to present a valid passport, a passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return ticket
  • Kuwait said its tourist visa remained valid for 30 days from the date of issue and allowed visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days after entry

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Kuwait has published an updated list of 52 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival, making it easier for travellers from the approved nations to enter the Gulf country for short-term visits.

The visa-on-arrival facility allows eligible visitors to receive a tourist visa when they land in Kuwait, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Kuwait city.
Kuwait listed 52 countries whose citizens qualified for tourist visas on arrival. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The move is expected to simplify travel procedures for tourists and other short-term visitors from the listed countries.

Read also

Saudi Arabia lists 3 visa types available to Nigerians, explains requirements and costs

Kuwait visa on arrival eligible countries

According to the Kuwaiti authorities, travellers seeking a visa on arrival must generally present a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return flight ticket. Depending on the applicant's nationality and the type of visa requested, additional supporting documents may also be required.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The authorities also noted that Kuwait offers different categories of entry visas, including tourist visas for leisure travel and family visit visas for individuals travelling to see relatives residing in the country.

A tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date it is issued and permits visitors to remain in Kuwait for up to 90 days from the date of entry. Any request for an extension is subject to Kuwait's immigration regulations and approval by the relevant authorities.

The updated visa policy simplified entry procedures for eligible international travellers.
Kuwait said tourist visas remained valid for 30 days from the date of issue. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Kuwait tourist visa requirements and validity

For those applying online before travelling, applicants are required to upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable visa fee through the official portal.

Read also

Saudi Arabia releases official list of 40 European countries eligible for eVisa in 2026

Standard requirements include a passport with at least six months' validity, a recent passport-sized photograph, a confirmed return ticket and proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation.

The 52 countries eligible for Kuwait visa on arrival

  1. Australia
  2. Portugal
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Denmark
  5. Sweden
  6. Vatican City
  7. Hungary
  8. United Kingdom
  9. Norway
  10. Austria
  11. United States
  12. Japan
  13. Greece
  14. Spain
  15. Estonia
  16. Italy
  17. Germany
  18. Andorra
  19. Ukraine
  20. Ireland
  21. Iceland
  22. Brunei
  23. Belgium
  24. Bulgaria
  25. Bhutan
  26. Poland
  27. Turkey
  28. Georgia
  29. Romania
  30. San Marino
  31. Slovakia
  32. Slovenia
  33. Singapore
  34. Switzerland
  35. France
  36. Finland
  37. Cyprus
  38. Croatia
  39. Cambodia
  40. Canada
  41. South Korea
  42. Latvia
  43. Laos
  44. Luxembourg
  45. Lithuania
  46. Liechtenstein
  47. Malta
  48. Malaysia
  49. Monaco
  50. New Zealand
  51. Netherlands
  52. Hong Kong

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Gary owen Victor osimhen Johannah duggar Afcon 2025 Bambam teddy