Kuwait Releases List of 52 Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival
- Kuwait published a list of 52 countries whose citizens became eligible to obtain a tourist visa on arrival, simplifying entry procedures for approved travellers
- The authorities stated that eligible visitors were generally required to present a valid passport, a passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return ticket
- Kuwait said its tourist visa remained valid for 30 days from the date of issue and allowed visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days after entry
Kuwait has published an updated list of 52 countries whose citizens are eligible to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival, making it easier for travellers from the approved nations to enter the Gulf country for short-term visits.
The visa-on-arrival facility allows eligible visitors to receive a tourist visa when they land in Kuwait, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.
The move is expected to simplify travel procedures for tourists and other short-term visitors from the listed countries.
Kuwait visa on arrival eligible countries
According to the Kuwaiti authorities, travellers seeking a visa on arrival must generally present a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return flight ticket. Depending on the applicant's nationality and the type of visa requested, additional supporting documents may also be required.
The authorities also noted that Kuwait offers different categories of entry visas, including tourist visas for leisure travel and family visit visas for individuals travelling to see relatives residing in the country.
A tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date it is issued and permits visitors to remain in Kuwait for up to 90 days from the date of entry. Any request for an extension is subject to Kuwait's immigration regulations and approval by the relevant authorities.
Kuwait tourist visa requirements and validity
For those applying online before travelling, applicants are required to upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable visa fee through the official portal.
Standard requirements include a passport with at least six months' validity, a recent passport-sized photograph, a confirmed return ticket and proof of accommodation, such as a hotel reservation.
The 52 countries eligible for Kuwait visa on arrival
- Australia
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Vatican City
- Hungary
- United Kingdom
- Norway
- Austria
- United States
- Japan
- Greece
- Spain
- Estonia
- Italy
- Germany
- Andorra
- Ukraine
- Ireland
- Iceland
- Brunei
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Bhutan
- Poland
- Turkey
- Georgia
- Romania
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Singapore
- Switzerland
- France
- Finland
- Cyprus
- Croatia
- Cambodia
- Canada
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Laos
- Luxembourg
- Lithuania
- Liechtenstein
- Malta
- Malaysia
- Monaco
- New Zealand
- Netherlands
- Hong Kong
UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026
Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng