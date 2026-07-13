The marriage of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz to fellow singer Zuchu has been making waves online

Zuchu had caused a buzz after she shared an update about their six-year marriage on her Instagram story

The new update has stirred reactions, with fans and followers of the singers taking sides

Zuchu, the Tanzanian singer and songwriter, has caused a buzz online after she announced the end of her marriage to her colleague and husband, Diamond Platnumz.

In a post shared via her Instagram story on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Zuchu revealed that she and Diamond have parted ways and are currently undergoing a divorce.

Tanzanian singers Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz's marriage collapsed. Credit: zuchu

Source: Instagram

According to Zuchu, she decided with a “heavy heart”, adding that she chose to prioritise herself after six years of being together with the singer, who recently dropped a song, Joy, with fellow Tanzanian Juma Jux.

Wishing Diamond and his family well, Zuchu said she now wants to focus on healing, her health, and her career.

"Hello my GPG. My former partner and I are now separated and going through a divorce. I announce this with a heavy heart. After six years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself,” she wrote.

The announcement comes after Diamond's close friend and Tanzanian MP Baba Levo claimed publicly that Zuchu is pregnant, adding another layer of complexity to the already dramatic news.

The now-estranged celebrity couple reportedly tied the knot in June 2025 in a private ceremony.

As of the time of this report, Diamond has yet to issue any statement regarding the separation.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Diamond Platnumz shared his thoughts on all the children he has from different women.

According to him, not all his children are his. He added that he has five or six children from more than one woman.

A screenshot of Zuchu's Instagram story post announcing her separation from Diamond Platnumz is below:

Mixed reactions as Zuchu announces breakup from Diamond Platnumz. Credit: zuchu

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Zuchu announces separation from Diamond Platnumz

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Zuchu's announcement on Instagram; read the comments below:

iam_nasiah commented:

"This one pain me shaa Zuchu I love you girl you are talented, go heal baby girl."

tochi_lifestyle said:

"This news can’t stop me from believing in marriage & falling helplessly in love again."

ileemah said:

"When zari was saying it during her wedding people said nah jealousy unna see that my fav diamond no use am do husband oo nah boyfriend."

billy_chigor commented:

"Zari is still posting her husband on her Snapchat.. she called them memories."

funmexoso wrote:

"When a man continually says he's single when he's married is a no 1 red flag this man continually says he's single, next time don't ignore the red flag, take heart we love you."

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Legit.ng also reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed fans with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng