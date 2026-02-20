Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared her thoughts on the new title she received in Edo state as the Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy

The actress bagged the new appointment in Edo state, and many people have congratulated her on the good news

However, what she said about her new role did not sit well with some people, who reacted to it

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has reacted to the appointment she recently bagged in Edo state.

The movie star, who was trolled by a colleague a few weeks ago, was appointed as the Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy in Edo state.

Fans share take about Mercy Johnson's Edo state appointment. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of four shared her thoughts about the appointment.

According to her, she is deeply honoured and sincerely grateful to the governor of Edo state for the opportunity. She stated that the governor trusted and had confidence in her before appointing her to the role.

Johnson described her new title as a call to serve, connect, listen and advocate with purpose. She added that she is accepting the responsibility with humility, dedication and an unshakeable commitment to service.

Mercy Johnson shares plan about appointment

She aligned herself with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s SHINE agenda, which focuses on responsive and practical governance for sustainable development.

Fans send memo to Mercy Johnson over Edo state appointment. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress also sent a message to the people of Edo state, noting that her new role is for them, their voices, their stories and their participation in governance. She explained that together they will deepen civic engagement, strengthen trust and advance a people-centred state where every voice truly counts.

Mercy Johnson appreciated the support she has received since her appointment and promised to get straight to work.

Fans react to Mercy Johnson’s statement

Reacting to her post, fans of the screen goddess shared mixed opinions about her appointment. While many congratulated her, others were not pleased with the development.

Some claimed that politicians often pick celebrities with large followings to promote their parties by offering them appointments. They added that public figures should know when to say no, as such decisions could affect what they have built over the years.

Here is the Instagram post of Mercy Johnson below:

Fans on Mercy Johnson's post about Edo appointment

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are comments below:

@kingsley.igwe said:

"Congratulations ma, who’s next? Because am seeing them going to our celebrities with big followers to use their platform to campaign for there party."

@obaksolo shared:

"Oshey Omo mi. I Believe you will deliver. Congratulations."

@iamyvonnejegede wrote:

"Congratulations my blood. I know you will excel."

@realmalachyatusco stated:

"Well deserved one of d beautiful soul I know."

@pikanwa50 reacted:

"Chai, we Nigerians ehh. Una deh here deh shout congratulations omo ehh I just tire we deserve our leaders mehn."

@ ginikachukwunwafor stated:

"Some Appointment is made to ruin what you have build for years. Africa Men and women should always know when to say No.".

VDM begs Mercy Johnson over lady arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby. The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng