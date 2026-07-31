Carlo Ancelotti has spoken publicly about Brazil's Round of 16 exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Norway

Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway, with Erling Haaland scoring twice after Bruno Guimaraes missed a penalty in the first half

Ancelotti identified a specific in-game decision he made during the second half as a turning point in the defeat

Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence on Brazil's early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting that a tactical change he made during the second half ultimately handed Norway control of their Round of 16 encounter.

Brazil fell 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16, ending their campaign in North America earlier than expected. Bruno Guimaraes squandered a first-half penalty, and Erling Haaland punished the Selecao twice after the break.

Carlo Ancelotti during Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Neymar, playing what turned out to be his final game for the national team, pulled one back from the spot late on, but the comeback never materialised.

Ancelotti speaks about Brazil’s elimination

Speaking to FIFA weeks after the elimination, Ancelotti said Brazil were in a solid position heading into the second-half hydration break, pointing to the missed penalty and a chance from Endrick as signs that his side had been competitive.

“I think that we were well positioned just prior to the hydration break in the second half. We’d had a chance from the penalty spot, as well as Endrick’s shot,” he said.

The Italian manager then turned his attention to the decision that, in hindsight, he believes unravelled the performance. He acknowledged adjusting the team's shape immediately after the hydration break, a move he says disrupted Brazil's rhythm at a critical moment.

“If there’s a mistake that I made, which I saw after the game, it’s that I changed the team's shape after the hydration break, and that cost us control of the game,” he said.

The admission is a rare moment of public self-criticism from the 65-year-old, who took charge of the five-time world champions ahead of their qualifying campaign.

Despite the disappointing exit, CBF has confirmed that Ancelotti's contract runs until 2030 and that he will see it through. The manager has already returned to Brazil to begin preparations for the September international break, signalling that the focus has shifted firmly to rebuilding and planning for the next cycle.

Neymar confirms his international retirement

Legit.ng previously reported that Neymar confirmed his retirement from the Brazil national team after scoring in his final World Cup match.

Ancelotti was heavily criticised for including the former Barcelona man in his squad despite injury ahead of Chelsea forward João Pedro.

Source: Legit.ng