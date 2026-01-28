More updates about Angela Okorie have surfaced online amid her arrest and court case in Abuja over defamation

The actress has been moved to a prison, with her bail conditions yet to be determined

A photo from her court session has also gone viral, drawing comments and observations from fans of the actress

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has been moved to Suleja Prison, where she is being detained pending her bail hearing, which is yet to be fixed.

The actress was reportedly re-arrested, prompting her colleague Stanley Ontop to cry out for her release, claiming she was arrested due to an alleged abuse of power.

However, a post that later surfaced online disclosed that Okorie allegedly disobeyed court orders by failing to appear in court on several occasions when summoned.

According to the report, the close associate who stood as her surety during her initial arrest could not be located. It was further claimed that Okorie was tracked to Lagos, where she was eventually arrested. She is expected to remain in detention for some time before her bail hearing takes place.

Photo of Angela Okorie in court surfaces

In another post shared by her colleague and friend, Sonia Ogiri, who accompanied her to court in Abuja, photos of Angela Okorie from the court session were released.

The actress was seen surrounded by her lawyers and her friend during the proceedings.

Fans react to post about Angela Okorie

Many fans showed little sympathy, questioning why the actress allegedly disobeyed court orders. Some also asked about the whereabouts of her friends following her unprovoked online posts about Mercy Johnson.

Others warned against defaming people online, noting that individuals must face the consequences of their actions alone when the time comes.

Recall that Angela Okorie and Mercy Johnson have been at odds. During the height of their feud, Regina Daniels, who is also a known rival of Okorie, weighed in, criticising the actress in support of Johnson.

Here is the Instagram post about Angela Okorie below:

How fans reacted to Angela Okorie post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Angela Okorie after she was remanded in prison. Fans shares their take about the actress and how Sonia came to her rescue. Here are comments below:

@1stladyijay commented:

"Tell her also to stop the fight and attacks on innocent people."

@blackonye2 stated:

"Everybody stay who dey for you and who u love. Like me I dey for mercy Johnson. This one no be child of grace matter. Let her bring evidence."

@sarah_zib reacted:

"You all stop this pity card thing already when this woman was dragging mercy why didn't not advise her to stop now you are coming here to post rubbish God will punish all the pretenders this year."

@ashabee_ade1_ shared:

"Na watin dem suppose do Lizzy be ds."

@ ifeanyichukwu535 wrote:

"Mama u na good person, ur own no go ever spoil."

What Angela Okorie said about Rosy Meurer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie stirred fresh reactions after sharing what allegedly happened in the troubled marriage between her colleague, Tonto Dikeh, and businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Angela revisited the period when Tonto was married to Churchill and reportedly introduced fellow actress Rosy Meurer to their circle as her husband’s personal assistant (PA). According to the actress, many of them were sceptical at the time but chose to accept the explanation.

