New Zealand has published the official fee required for foreigners applying for citizenship by grant in 2026

The government set two separate fee tiers based on the age of the applicant seeking New Zealand citizenship

Nigerians and other Africans eyeing New Zealand citizenship can now see exactly how much the process will cost them

New Zealand has officially published the fees that foreign nationals must pay when applying for citizenship by grant.

This publication gives prospective applicants a clear picture of what the process will cost to acquire citizenship.

New Zealand announces 2026 fee for foreigners who want to acquire citizenship. Photo credit: @NZ Herald.

Source: UGC

According to the New Zealand government's official citizenship portal, the fee structure is divided into two tiers based on the age of the applicant.

New Zealand Citizenship Fees

Adults aged 16 and above are required to pay NZ$560 (approximately ₦234,000) to submit their citizenship application.

Children aged 15 and under attract a reduced fee of NZ$280 (approximately ₦117,000).

The fees apply to anyone going through the citizenship by grant process, which is the formal route through which eligible residents can apply to become New Zealand citizens.

What Applicants Need to Know

The application process requires completion and submission of a citizenship by grant form through the official government platform.

The fees listed are for the application itself and must be paid as part of that submission process.

For Nigerians and other Africans who have been living in New Zealand and are considering formalising their status, the published figures offer a clear cost benchmark to plan around before beginning the application process.

New Zealand speaks on visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand government maintained a visa waiver agreement with select countries and territories to foster international relations and tourism.

Travellers holding passports from these approved list of countries do not need to apply for a standard visitor visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng