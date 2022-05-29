Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie and Abasi Enobong had their white wedding ceremony days after a traditional ceremony

Friends, family members, and colleagues in the industry all showed up at the beautiful ceremony tagged #AChocolateLoveStory

Legit.ng compiled some fun videos and photos from the event that had the likes of Kate Henshaw, Waje and Sharon Oja among others in attendance

A few days after a traditional ceremony that caused a serious buzz on social media, Nollywood’s Ini Dima Okojie and her heartthrob, Abasi Enobong, returned for a white ceremony.

The husband and wife were joined by family members, close friends and industry colleagues for the beautiful ceremony tagged #AChocolateLoveStory.

Ini Dima Okoji ties the knot. Photo: @inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

The celebration kicked off with a charming video shared by the bride on her Instagram page with the caption: “Ready to say I do”

See below:

Other posts captured the Blood Sisters actress posing in a lovely wedding gown alongside her equally dapper husband.

See pictures below:

A video compilation shared by the actress also captured some interesting highlights from the ceremony.

Ini Dima was seen praying with her bridesmaid while another adorable highlight captured her father walking her down the aisle.

The groomsmen and other party guests were also featured in the clip.

Watch below:

Celebrity friends, others turn up for Ini Dima

Some other videos and pictures that made it to social media captured the bride posing with her bridesmaid. Sharon Oja, Mimi Onolaja among other beautiful ladies were spotted.

Nollywood's Kate Henshaw, music divas Waje and Omawumi also graced the ceremony with their presence.

More photos, videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

temitope_margaret said:

"You sure made a beautiful bride! Congratulations ."

melanin_poppiing said:

"Beautiful bride."

pr3tty_michelle7 said:

"Congratulations. #achocolatelovestory."

delphine_asafredo said:

"Ah this wedding no dey finish? May their marriage last longer than their wedding activities. Wish her all the best in her new home."

iam_nattie_ said:

"Congrats girl... See you're gown ."

