The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an updated list of countries whose citizens are exempt from Schengen visa requirements in 2026

Only two African nations made the official exemption list, leaving the vast majority of the continent's passport holders still required to obtain a visa

The visa-free access applies strictly to short-term, non-profit stays — travellers seeking employment must obtain the appropriate Schengen work visa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic has published its updated list of countries whose citizens may enter the Schengen Area without a visa in 2026, and only two African nations appear on it.

The guidance, last updated on February 9, 2026, makes clear that the visa-free arrangement covers short-term stays for non-profit purposes only.

Czech Republic names African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Photo Credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of countries on the exempt list who intend to work must still apply for either a standard Schengen employment visa or a Schengen seasonal employment visa before travelling.

African countries on Czech Republic's visa-free list

Out of the more than 50 nations on the continent, the Czech Republic's official exemption list recognises only these two African countries:

1. Mauritius.

2. Seychelles.

Citizens of every other African country are required to obtain a Schengen visa before travelling to the Czech Republic or any other Schengen member state.

What the visa-free access covers

The exemption permits eligible travellers to enter the Schengen Area for short stays without prior visa application. However, the Czech foreign ministry is explicit that this privilege does not extend to any form of paid activity.

Anyone intending to take up employment during their stay, whether on a permanent or seasonal basis, must go through the standard visa application process regardless of their nationality.

For Nigerian travellers and others across the continent hoping to visit the Czech Republic, a Schengen short-stay visa remains mandatory. The visa permits a stay of up to 90 days within any 180 days across the Schengen zone, subject to the conditions attached to the specific visa category granted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on why the Czech Republic were now called Czechia as the country returned to the FIFA World Cup after a 20-year absence.

Czech Republic simplifies work visa process

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Czech Republic had simplified its work visa process for Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

The portal aims to attract foreign talent to bolster the skilled labour market facing shortages.

According to Schengen News, the initiative aligns with the European Institute for Innovation and Technology's (EIT) Deep Tech Talent Initiative, which aims to upskill one million individuals in deep tech fields.

Source: Legit.ng