A series of videos capturing Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele's presence at Iyabo Ojo's premiere have gone viral

Social media users shared their observations about the tension between the movie stars

The highlight was the moment actor Femi Adebayo exchanged pleasantries with the duo on stage

Actress Iyabo Ojo's premiere The Return of Arinzo on Sunday, March 29, 2026, brought up a conversation about the tension in Nollywood among actress.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the dramatic scene between actress Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele at the event, which divided fans.

Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele share same table at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Credit: realmercyaigbe/funkejenifaaakindele

Source: Instagram

There was also another tense moment at the premiere as social media users pointed out clips of Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe exchanging uncomfortable stares, rooted.

A viral video showed the moment the duo arrived at their table without exchanging pleasantries, with the host Iyabo Ojo seated between them.

Another video captured the moment actor Femi Adebayo warmly hugged the two actresses on stage, as netizens shared observations about the subtle discomfort between them, which was interpreted as mutual unease.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele broke her silence following claims made by her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, about their relationship.

In a short but pointed post, the award-winning filmmaker appeared to respond to the controversy without directly mentioning names.

Mixed reactions trail awkward moments between Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele. Credit: realmercyaigbe.

Source: Instagram

Her response came barely hours after Fabiyi’s comments began making rounds online.

The video showing the exchange between Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe is below:

Another clip showing the moment Femi Adebayo greeted Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe on stage is below:

Comments about Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe

Reacting, netizens shared diverse opinions about Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Royal_Citizens said:

"How can you have two best friends and both are not on talking terms?"

kollyfeelz commented:

"Na everybody funke Dey f!ght with?"

Notyoursisabeg reacted:

"Pressing her phone because she can't stand the heat, Funke didn't need to press her phone to keep composure."

face_xoff commented:

"Queen mother is a big problem. Always playing safe knowing fully well that things are not going well in and around her camp."

Youngpappi__ reacted:

"Na so dem dey do am for Nollywood? Same movie, same table, but zero eye contact like say dem owe each other money Mercy and Funke no even do the small smile wey we dey use for red carpet. "

whyalways_me00 reacted:

"Guy Sharap you guys just say rubbish like they weren’t going to the table together Snub kor Na the table be the first time wey them see na in them waka together."

Mercy Aigbe reacts as husband pecks her

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Aigbe stirred funny reactions following a loved-up moment between her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, during Ramadan.

Aigbe shared a video on her social media page showing the moment her husband walked while she was seated, rocking an Islamic attire.

Expressing how much he had missed her, Adeoti, unexpectedly pecked the actress twice on the cheek, who voiced out, saying they were observing Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng