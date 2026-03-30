A fresh angle from Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere hinted at the tension between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

Recall that a viral moment at the star-studded event has sparked intense reactions and divided opinions among fans.

A new video from the star-studded event gave a clear view of what transpired between the actresses

A fresh view has revealed the tension between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo’s highly anticipated movie premiere.

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo hosted the premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, in Lagos on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Fresh footage reignites debate over Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s strained relationship Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The glamorous event drew top names in the industry, including Rita Dominic, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and several others.

However, the night’s glitz was overshadowed by drama between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

A viral video captured the moment Toyin approached Funke’s table twice to greet her, but Funke failed to acknowledge her. The clip quickly spread online, sparking heated debates among fans.

While some praised Funke for staying true to herself amid past tensions, such as their differing reactions to director Kunle Afolayan’s comment about dance video promotion in Nollywood, others defended Toyin, insisting she handled the situation with grace.

The incident escalated further when Toyin unfollowed Funke on Instagram and vowed in a now‑deleted post never to greet her again.

Funke, though silent publicly, reciprocated by unfollowing Toyin, fueling speculation of a renewed feud between the two stars.

The premiere, meant to celebrate Iyabo Ojo’s new project, has now become the centre of Nollywood gossip, with fans divided over the strained relationship between two of the industry’s biggest names.

See his post below:

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele ignite reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kokolet_naturals said:

"That was beyond embarrassing 😳 No matter what accept greeting please, haba! women eeeeh men can't do this no matter what."

lilian__joe said:

"Omo she needs to let it go already. Ahh ahh what is it? Both of them are in the same industry, why not settle your differences and let it go. This lady has been trying her best to smooth things between them and she has been feeling like marlin 🙄 mtchwwwe I no kuku be any of their fan Abeg."

bakedby_awele said:

"All I can say is pride comes before the fall."

awazimary444 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 my kind of person Aunty Funke!! Don't gossip me and expect me to shine my teeth when i see you,, na their you go see my real color🔥😂."

_amahcah said:

"From all the clips I’ve seen this morning from the movie premiere, it was honestly embarrassing to watch. The level of toxicity in that space was overwhelming. I may not know the origin of their conflicts, but one thing was clear: there was no genuine love or connection among those at the table or on that stage."

silky_martinz said:

"Funke be acting like demi god of Yoruba actresses, that's why I like Mide Martins."

bundlebybun said:

"😂😂She was pressing her phone n immediately she sighted toyin she start acting like she's focus on what mc is saying 🤣🤣🤣fear who no fear funke... Na toyin body you get power sha, you can't try it with d real queens of nollywood eg genny, omo sexyy n Co."

minascateringservices said:

"The moment people realise that greetings is not friendship but courtesy the better🙄🙄🙄."

softpixel_co said:

"She must have heard negative talk about her from her...forget all these public eye service...the main koko must have happened behind closed doors."

Fans debate Funke Akindele’s intentions after snubbing Toyin Abraham. Credit: @toyinabraham, @funkejenifakindele

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham warns Timini Egbuson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham opened up about how her support for President Bola Tinubu affected her personal life and career.

She advised actor Timini Egbuson to stay away from politics, noting that her experience had serious consequences on her work.

Toyin also revealed that her movie faced challenges at the box office and that she received backlash from fans over her political stance.

Source: Legit.ng