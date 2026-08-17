Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze scored and set up two goals as AC Milan beat Manchester United 4-2 in their final pre-season friendly

Chukwueze opened up about the challenge of playing as a wing-back under new AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim, a role he has never filled in his career

AC Milan face Torino on August 23 in their 2026/27 Serie A opener, with Chukwueze expected to start in his new position

Samuel Chukwueze capped off AC Milan's pre-season with an outstanding display against Manchester United on Saturday, August 15, scoring once and laying on two assists in a 4-2 victory to finish as the highest-rated player on the pitch.

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Fulham in the Premier League, returned to Milan after the London club opted against a permanent deal.

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has revealed his biggest challenge under new AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Despite expectations that the Rossoneri would sell him following two difficult seasons at the club, new head coach Ruben Amorim publicly committed to keeping Chukwueze when he addressed the press for the first time after his appointment, per GOAL.

Chukwueze sends message to Amorim

Amorim, the Portuguese manager known for his 3-4-3 system, immediately deployed Chukwueze as a wing-back, a position the Nigerian winger had never occupied at any stage of his professional career.

He has played that role for at least 45 minutes in every pre-season fixture for the Rossoneri.

Following the win over Man United, Chukwueze spoke to Italian outfit Gazzetta about the demands of adapting to the new system.

"Yes, even though it's a position I need to adapt to because I've never played in this role in my career," he said.

"As a footballer, if a coach wants you to play in a certain position, you have to do it by believing in yourself and in the coach, because he knows what he wants."

The Super Eagles attacker added that he is treating the challenge as an opportunity rather than a setback.

"So, I just need to keep committing, believing in myself, and knowing that I can do it. For me, it's an opportunity I have to seize. I know it's a difficult task, but I believe in myself. I know I can do it, I can do anything."

Chukwueze also highlighted how closely the coaching staff are working with him to speed up his development in the position.

"It's the first time I'm playing in this position, so I'm continuing to work hard. I need to improve with every training session. I think the technical staff are helping me.

"The coach is also helping me. Every time I make a mistake, he tells me: 'Oh, Chukwueze, this is what you need to do.' So, I think I'll improve before the start of the season."

AC Milan ready for 2026/27 Serie A campaign

The Manchester United match was Milan's last pre-season game before competitive football begins.

The Rossonierri will travel to the Stadio Olimpico di Torino to face Torino on August 23 in the opening round of the 2026/27 Serie A season.

Chukwueze is in line to start that fixture, having done enough during pre-season to make Amorim's plans clear.

If his performance against Man United is any indication of what he can offer in the new system, Milan fans will be watching his progress closely once the league campaign gets underway.

Why Fulham rejected signing Chukwueze

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Chukwueze's return to AC Milan after Fulham rejected a permanent signing, spurred by financial demands.

After a challenging couple of years at Milan, Chukwueze's impressive performances in the Premier League rekindled hope, making his departure a bittersweet moment for fans.

Source: Legit.ng