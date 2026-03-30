Videos from Iyabo Ojo's The Return of Arinzo's premiere in Lagos have emerged online

The highlight was a dramatic display between movie stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

It also escalated on social media as the duo took action against one another on Instagram, fueling the drama

Actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo's premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, in Lagos on Sunday, March 29, 2026, was trailed by a series of dramas that have captured attention on social media.

The event was attended by bigwigs in the movie industry, including Rita Dominic, Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Abraham, and a host of others.

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele attend The Return of Arinzo premiere hosted by Iyabo Ojo. Credit: toyinabraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The premiere night, however, appeared to have stirred up a new feud between movie stars Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

This came as a viral video showed the moment Toyin approached Funke's table twice to greet her without acknowledgment from the latter.

This quickly divided their fans. While some praised Funke for staying real amid past tensions, such as their differing responses to director Kunle Afolayan's comment about dance video promotion in Nollywood, others defended Toyin.

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele unfollow each other

Shortly after the viral scene, Toyin escalated the drama by unfollowing Funke on Instagram and vowing to never greet her again in a now-deleted post.

While Funke didn't issue any comment, she also reciprocated by unfollowing Toyin, fuelling the tension between them.

The viral video showing the moment Toyin Abraham greeted Funke Akindele at Iyabo Ojo's premiere is below:

A screenshot of Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele's Instagram pages is below:

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele's feud escalates on social media. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele unfollow each other

While some fans praised Funke's authenticity, others called the snub petty and embarrassing.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"Toyin need to grow up, must you tell us you Unfollow Aunty Funke?"

smart_kids_apparel commented:

"No matter what the problem is, salutation is not love , she should have answered her by nodding or smile and continue the beefing later, exposing herself in a camera like that is awful, too difficult to watch. Learn to control your emotions in public people. No matter who was at wrong before, Funke looks like she’s the problem with this little show of disrespect."

the_balancee_hub commented:

"Yea start a fight and then When the person gives you the energy you deserve, you try to play the pity card… abeggi. I love people like Funke, if they are your friend them go show you say dem be your friend, if dem no send your papa dem go show you say dem no send… no need for pretence."

i_am_oluwakemisinuola reacted:

"Y’all Toyin has achieved her aim of setting funke up for drags why greet her in the first place when you are not in good terms eye service."

Funke Akindele speaks after Yomi Fabiyi's claim

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele broke her silence following claims made by her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, about their relationship.

In a short but pointed post, the award-winning filmmaker appeared to respond to the controversy without directly mentioning names.

Her response came barely hours after Fabiyi’s comments began making the rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng