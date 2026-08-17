Joel Finglass — the man behind the DCC director, married to Kelli since 1996

Joel Finglass is the long-time husband of Kelli Finglass, the Senior Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) and star of the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. While his wife lives in the global sports spotlight, Joel prefers a low-profile lifestyle outside of the entertainment industry.

Joel Finglass with his wife Kelli. Photo: @joel.finglass on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Joel Finglass is best known as the husband of Kelli Finglass, the longtime Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders director and a star of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders .

. The couple has been married since 25 May 1996 and have two adult children, Samantha and Ryan.

and have two adult children, and Like his wife, Joel previously worked for the Dallas Cowboys organisation within the team's business operations.

within the team's business operations. Joel Finglass has also been heavily involved in local youth sports, coaching for the Coppell Lacrosse Association.

Profile summary

Full name Joel Finglass Gender Male Place of birth United States of America Current residence Coppell, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Kelli Finglass Children Samantha, Ryan Finglass Education University of Maryland College Park Profession Self-employed associate

Who is Joel Finglass? Meet Kelli Finglass’ husband of 30 years

Joel Finglass is the husband of Kelli Finglass. While Kelli has spent decades in the public eye through her work with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Netflix's America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Joel has largely maintained a private life away from television and information regarding his early life and background remain undisclosed.

Regarding his educational background, Joel graduated from the University of Maryland College Park.

Fast five facts about Joel Finglass. Photo: @kellifinglass on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Joel Finglass do?

Joel's current professional life is considerably less public than Kelli's. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as an independent associate on a freelance basis in Coppell, Texas, United States.

Joel previously worked for the Dallas Cowboys in business operations. The team's official 1996 media guide lists him as a director, and the 1997 guide also lists him as a director in the Cowboys' sales and promotions department.

Joel has also remained involved in youth sports in Coppell, Texas, where he and Kelli live. In a 2024 Facebook post, he shared a photo of himself with the Coppell Lacrosse Association team.

Inside Joel Finglass and Kelli Finglass' marriage

Joel and Kelli Finglass have been married for more than three decades. They exchanged vows on 25 May 1996, although the couple has not publicly shared many details about how they first met or began dating.

Joel and Kelli Finglass have occasionally marked their wedding anniversary on social media. In May 2023, via Instagram, Kelli shared photos from their wedding and celebrated their 27th anniversary, describing herself as blessed to have Joel in her life. She captioned:

Looking at photos from 27 years ago, really reminds me how blessed we are. Happy Anniversary Joel! 27 years!

How many children do Joel and Kelli Finglass have?

Joel and Kelli have two children: daughter Samantha and son Ryan. Samantha was born in 1997, while Ryan was born in 1998. Samantha graduated from Texas A&M University with a journalism degree and later earned a master's degree in intercollegiate athletic leadership from the University of Washington.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Samantha currently works as the chief brand architect for Colonial Country Club. She also owns FinMcKean Designs, an Etsy shop that specialises in bachelorette-themed products.

Ryan also attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 2021 with a degree in finance and financial management services. He works as a financial advisor at Beavers Wealth Management of Raymond James and has also developed a reputation as a dedicated runner who has completed several marathons.

Kelli Finglass on Celebrity Family Feud. Photo: Wilford Harewood

Source: Getty Images

Kelli has often expressed gratitude for her family and the strong foundation they have built together. In a December 2022 Instagram post, she wrote:

So grateful our family and foundation is still together. God blessed me, and the right people guided me.

FAQs

Who is Kelli Finglass' husband? Kelli Finglass' husband is Joel Finglass, whom she married on 25 May 1996. What does Joel Finglass do for a living? Joel Finglass is a self-employed associate who previously worked in the Dallas Cowboys' business operations and has also been involved in coaching youth lacrosse. What is Joel Finglass’ religion? Joel Finglass is Jewish, while his wife Kelli has described their marriage as interfaith. Who is Joel Finglass’ daughter? Joel Finglass' daughter is Samantha Finglass, a sports and brand marketing professional who serves as chief brand architect for Colonial Country Club. Who are Joel Finglass’ kids? Joel and Kelli Finglass have two children: daughter Samantha, born in 1997, and son Ryan, born in 1998. Where does Joel Finglass live? Joel Finglass lives with his family in Coppell, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

Joel Finglass may not be as recognisable as his wife, but he has an interesting connection to the Dallas Cowboys and has been Kelli Finglass' husband since 1996. The couple have raised two children together while Kelli built a decades-long career as the director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Joel works locally as a lacrosse coach and as a self-employed associate.

Legit.ng recently published an article about David Gilmour's children. The legendary guitarist of Pink Floyd's children are Alice, Clare, Sara, Matthew, Joe, Gabriel, Romany, and Charlie. He shares four children with his first wife, Ginger Hasenbein, and four with his second wife, author Polly Samson, including Charlie, whom he legally adopted.

David Gilmour's children have increasingly embraced his creative legacy, with several taking part in his recent musical projects, including Luck and Strange. David has spoken warmly about his relationship with his children, describing it as close and loving.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng