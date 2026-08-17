Dangote Refinery dropped its depot price for cooking gas, with other Lagos depots holding prices closer to N980 per kilogram

The price cut means a 12.5kg cylinder now costs N11,875 at Dangote's depot price, before transport and retailer margins are added

Matrix in Warri listed the highest price among the depots, while Ardova and Navgas rates are close to Dangote's price

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has cut its depot price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, from N980 to N950 per kilogram, making it the cheapest among major depots currently quoting rates in Lagos and Warri.

The N30 reduction amounts to a 3.1% price drop.

Cooking gas price drops as Dangote effect N30 reduction Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Based on the new Dangote depot rate, filling a standard 12.5kg cylinder would cost N11,875 at the point of purchase, before transportation, distribution charges and retailer margins are factored in.

Current LPG Depot Prices

Latest price data released by Petrololuemprice.ng on Friday, August 14 shows that cooking gas depot rates in the two cities currently range between N950 and N1,050 per kilogram.

In Lagos, Ardova and Navgas are both quoting N975 per kilogram, while 11 PLC, Nipco and PPMC are each selling at N980 per kilogram. The full list of depot prices is as follows:

New LPG depot prices

Dangote, Lagos — N950/kg

Ardova, Lagos — N975/kg

Navgas, Lagos — N975/kg

11 PLC, Lagos — N980/kg

Nipco, Lagos — N980/kg

PPMC, Lagos — N980/kg

Matrix, Warri — N1,050/kg

Matrix in Warri recorded the highest depot price on the list at N1,050 per kilogram, which is N100 above what Dangote is now charging.

Cooking gas price falls to N950 at Dangote depot Photo: Selai

Source: Getty Images

What the Price Drop Means for Consumers

The reduction at the Dangote depot could offer some relief to cooking gas marketers and households, provided lower depot rates hold and are passed on along the supply chain.

However, the price consumers pay at the retail level will still depend heavily on where they live, how far gas travels from the depot, and how much individual retailers add to their selling price.

Nigerian households have kept a close eye on cooking gas prices amid broader concerns about the rising cost of energy and everyday essentials.

The Dangote Refinery's latest move adds a new reference point for the market, though its full impact on retail prices remains to be seen.

FG launches new scheme to make cooking gas cheaper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched a new cooking gas programme to expand access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and reduce costs for ordinary Nigerians, with Bayelsa State kicking off the rollout.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially unveiled the National Grassroots LPG Programme in Yenagoa as part of the broader Decade of Gas Initiative.

The scheme targets the transition of five million Nigerian households away from firewood and charcoal to LPG by 2030.

Source: Legit.ng