Cooking Gas Price Update: Dangote, Marketers Announce New Rates
- Dangote Refinery dropped its depot price for cooking gas, with other Lagos depots holding prices closer to N980 per kilogram
- The price cut means a 12.5kg cylinder now costs N11,875 at Dangote's depot price, before transport and retailer margins are added
- Matrix in Warri listed the highest price among the depots, while Ardova and Navgas rates are close to Dangote's price
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Dangote Refinery has cut its depot price for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, from N980 to N950 per kilogram, making it the cheapest among major depots currently quoting rates in Lagos and Warri.
The N30 reduction amounts to a 3.1% price drop.
Based on the new Dangote depot rate, filling a standard 12.5kg cylinder would cost N11,875 at the point of purchase, before transportation, distribution charges and retailer margins are factored in.
Current LPG Depot Prices
Latest price data released by Petrololuemprice.ng on Friday, August 14 shows that cooking gas depot rates in the two cities currently range between N950 and N1,050 per kilogram.
In Lagos, Ardova and Navgas are both quoting N975 per kilogram, while 11 PLC, Nipco and PPMC are each selling at N980 per kilogram. The full list of depot prices is as follows:
New LPG depot prices
- Dangote, Lagos — N950/kg
- Ardova, Lagos — N975/kg
- Navgas, Lagos — N975/kg
- 11 PLC, Lagos — N980/kg
- Nipco, Lagos — N980/kg
- PPMC, Lagos — N980/kg
- Matrix, Warri — N1,050/kg
Matrix in Warri recorded the highest depot price on the list at N1,050 per kilogram, which is N100 above what Dangote is now charging.
What the Price Drop Means for Consumers
The reduction at the Dangote depot could offer some relief to cooking gas marketers and households, provided lower depot rates hold and are passed on along the supply chain.
However, the price consumers pay at the retail level will still depend heavily on where they live, how far gas travels from the depot, and how much individual retailers add to their selling price.
Nigerian households have kept a close eye on cooking gas prices amid broader concerns about the rising cost of energy and everyday essentials.
The Dangote Refinery's latest move adds a new reference point for the market, though its full impact on retail prices remains to be seen.
FG launches new scheme to make cooking gas cheaper
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched a new cooking gas programme to expand access to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and reduce costs for ordinary Nigerians, with Bayelsa State kicking off the rollout.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially unveiled the National Grassroots LPG Programme in Yenagoa as part of the broader Decade of Gas Initiative.
The scheme targets the transition of five million Nigerian households away from firewood and charcoal to LPG by 2030.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.