Biola Adebayo and Iyabo Ojo have reconciled following the former's viral interview with Baba Ijesha

A viral video showed Biola arriving at Iyabo Ojo's premiere for her new film, The Return of Arinzo

Iyabo, who had previously unfollowed Biola on Instagram, has also reversed her action, hinting at a fresh start between the duo

The presence of Nollywood actress and podcaster Biola Adebayo at Iyabo Ojo's "The Return of the King" premiere on Sunday, March 29, 2026, has caused a stir on social media.

A viral video captured Biola's confident red carpet arrival in a flowing gown, posing amid flashing cameras and event buzz.

Biola Adebayo was among the Nollywood stars who attended Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Credit: biolabayo1/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actress' support for Iyabo comes days after the latter unfollowed her on Instagram over her controversial podcast interview with convicted actor Baba Ijesha.

Legit.ng also reported that Biola took down the video and also tendered an apology, including a heartfelt message to Iyabo.

Iyabo Ojo and Biola Adebayo reconcile

A check on Iyabo Ojo's official Instagram page showed she has reversed her previous action against Biola and is following her again on the photo-sharing platform.

Iyabo also commented positively on Biola's recent post, which captured how she showed up at actress Toyosi Adesanya's newborn christening, a day before her premiere, dropping love emojis.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere was trailed by a drama after Funke Akindele snubbed Toyin Abraham's greeting.

A screenshot of Iyabo Ojo's comment on Biola Adebayo's Instagram page is below:

Biola Adebayo expresses her love for Iyabo Ojo in new social media post. Credit: biolabayo1/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

A video showing the moment Biola Adebayo arrived at Iyabo Ojo's premiere is below:

Comments as Iyabo Ojo and Biola Adebayo reconcile

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming reactions from fans and followers. Read them below:

nimmycouture reacted:

"You this your pure heart is very rare. May God never forsake you."

brizzle05 commented:

"Awwwwwn Queen mother the Lord will continue to bless you.The return of“Arinzo’s won’t just happen it’ll shatter records."

rhino.7465690 said:

"You’re a way better person than I am. Chai! In fact you’re a saint."

teniola6570 said:

"Hmmmmm Toor Alhamdulilahi Queen mother thank u mami olorun da yin da inshallu."

motunradeadejoke reacted:

"Eyin werey alayonuso da bayi o? QM God bless you ma’am and Aunty biola, may God console you. Love you both ma’am."

liftedchristyotutu commented:

"Our dearest Queen mother na water no get enemy can't love you less my Queen."

olawunieniolajanet reacted:

"Jeesùu..Queen mother is. I no just understand this woman again. Na another planet to come from. U be real queen mother. Thank uuuuu."

Iyabo Ojo shares video after Baba Ijesha's release

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, 2025, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

The video comes as Iyabo became a major conversation online following Baba Ijesha's release.

Source: Legit.ng