Nigerian influencer Saida Boj publicly called out Stonebwoy after he removed Peter Okoye's cap during a live performance in London

Mr P of Psquare performed at Stonebwoy's historic OVO Arena Wembley concert in London on Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saida Boj pointed out that Peter Okoye appeared visibly upset and even declined to hug Stonebwoy after the moment on stage

Nigerian influencer Saida Boj has sparked conversation online after calling out Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for what she described as disrespectful behaviour towards Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, during a live concert performance.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Stonebwoy's headline show at OVO Arena Wembley in London, where Mr P of Psquare was one of the featured guest artistes.

Moment Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy joins Peter Okoye on stage trends. Credit: stonewoy/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

During his time on stage, Stonebwoy pulled the cap off Peter Okoye's head. He also recreated Peter's viral remark about his elder brother, Jude Okoye. The gesture did not appear to land well with the Nigerian singer, and Saida Boj wasted no time letting the internet know exactly how she felt about it.

Saida Boj's Reaction to the Stage Incident

In a selfie-style video, Saida Boj reacted with visible frustration and animated gestures, insisting that Stonebwoy had gone too far. She argued that removing someone's cap without permission was inherently disrespectful, regardless of intention.

"Taking a cap off a man's head is so wrong and disrespectful," she said. "He didn't even find that funny."

She noted that Peter Okoye's body language after the incident spoke volumes, pointing out that he appeared genuinely disappointed and even pulled back when Stonebwoy attempted to hug him. According to Saida Boj, the hug refusal was Peter signalling his displeasure in real time.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Stonebwoy declared his full support for Peter Okoye and shared that he had known the details of Psquare's feud long before the story went public.

Nigerians slam Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy for removing Peter Okoye's cap on stage in London. Credit: stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Watch Saida Boj's full reaction to the Stonebwoy and Peter Okoye cap incident:

More reactions to Stonebwoy's action

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram; read them below:

jst_chocolate said:

"They no sabi boundaries at all"

tochi_lifestyle commented:

"Them think say him be their age mate because him young pass him age"

veramixsclothing said:

"Exactly, I didn't like it too."

officialkemi_alagbo commented:

"Make dem no disrespect my Peter oh."

As of the time this report was published, neither Peter nor Stonebwoy has responded to the criticism that trailed the video.

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Peter Okoye resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng