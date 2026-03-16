Actress Remi Surutu has publicly announced her support for President Tinubu's re-election bid

The Nollywood actress defended the current administration during the launch of another pro-Tinubu group

In a fiery video, the actress also responded to critics of the president's supporters, igniting reactions online

Yoruba actress Remilekun Oshodi, aka Remi Surutu, has stirred reactions on social media after she openly declared her support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Surutu made the announcement at the launch of EKO57, a pro-Tinubu group, created to mobilise support for the president’s second-term bid, in Lagos on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Actress Remi Surutu opens up about the trolling she faced for endorsing Tinubu. Credit: therealremisurutu/abat

Source: Instagram

Remi Surutu shares what she faced for supporting Tinubu

During her address at the event, which was attended by some of her colleagues in the movie industry, including Aremu Afolayan, Yomi Fash-Lanso, and Lege Miami, Surutu recounted how trolls blamed her for the death of her daughter because of her political activities.

Despite past criticism, the actress stated that she was unbothered and would continue to campaign for Tinubu.

"A day before the election, they said to me that it was Asiwaju that I was following, who killed my child. But I care less. I still went on the second day to go and vote. Your vote is your right. Don’t let anybody deceive you. Don’t let anybody scare you. When I met Tinubu, our father, he's doing well. If you think he has not done well, suggest a man in your family. Let that person come and govern for just one day. Then you will know what is going on," Surutu said.

The actress also argued that many of the challenges currently confronting the country did not start with the current administration.

She stated that Tinubu had, in many cases, quietly managed and contained several issues behind the scenes.

"If this man has not been covering a lot of things, Nigeria would have gone into big mess by now but we don't know, we just sit at the back of our houses," she said.

Actress Remi Surutu publicly declares support for Tinubu's re-election bid. Credit: abat

Source: Facebook

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Tinubu, alongside City Boy Movement, a Tinubu support group, stormed Imo state for a tour.

The video of Remi Surutu declaring her support for Tinubu's re-election bid is below:

Reactions trail Remi Surutu's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

hardupsy____ said:

"ok mummy wa na here will Dey."

adunkebamidele commented:

"You will campaign ma’am cos you are paid for all ,so why won’t he got your vote Ofcos he will ,his money will continue to speak ,it’s d way u are talking as if u are voting for free."

dandrogba70 commented:

"2031 no too long... Nkan to n tan ni Odun Eegun. Omo Alaagba to.."

oluwa.seunhoye reacted:

"Internet get memory."

adedamolaoflagos said:

"The problem is not these actors and actress, the problem is the followers who will watch their movies subscribe to their channels. An uncle of mine tell me his going to vote tinubu later comes to me for help I ignored him totally. Yes you heard what I say."

Alapini defends Tinubu

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Alapini Oosa defended President Bola Tinubu's governance amid the crisis in the country.

Speaking in a video with his colleague Kunle Afod, which was shared on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Alapini argued that Tinubu was sincerely working to fix Nigeria despite opposition from detractors.

According to the actor, the president was already wealthy and famous before taking office.

Source: Legit.ng