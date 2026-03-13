Videos showing the moment Seyi Tinubu arrived in Imo state for the Renewed Hope City Boy Tour have emerged on social media

A clip showed the grand reception he received in the South-East state as people were heard chanting his name

Another video captured him at the government house where Tinubu's popular mandate song was sung

President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, on Friday, March 13, arrived in Imo State for the Renewed Hope City Boy Tour.

According to the reports, the initiative, driven by the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group led by Seyi, is aimed at mobilising and engaging young Nigerians in support for the president.

Seyi Tinubu meets Governor Hope Uzodimma as he storms Imo for City Boy tour. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

The event is scheduled to hold in Owerri from March 13 to 14, bringing together people from across the South-East region.

A viral video showed the moment a massive crowd of youths in "City Boy" branded attire chanting and surrounding vehicles to welcome Seyi Tinubu and socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, in Owerri.

Another video showed the moment the president's son paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma.

The highlight was a clip capturing Seyi Tinubu, Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, and allies enthusiastically singing Tinubu's 2023 campaign song 'On Your Mandate We Shall Stand,' signaling strong loyalty to the president.

President Tinubu's son Seyi storms Imo state for City Boy tour. Credit: seyitinubu

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana and the City Boy Movement visited Enugu state governor Peter Mba, where the businessman declared the City Boy Movement's goal for south east.

The video showing how Seyi Tinubu was received in Imo state is below:

Another clip showing Seyi Tinubu, Obi Cubana, others singing Tinubu's mandate song is below:

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu storms Imo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens reacted to how the president's son was welcomed in Imo. Read the comments below:

tonyezalmon said:

"As sad as this sounds, 90% of the people lashes out at these guys, would jump on the chance to be here, given the opportunity. Now that’s the reason we are the least developed country in Africa."

ShadowPulse202 said:

"Shey no be only us for twitter dey against Apc so? Because I don't understand where this support is coming from."

Kingsley00012 commented:

"Look at the crowd well is there any Barrow pusher or building laborer or okada rider,or market women and men or mason in there mix the answer is not that to tell you there those people don't care about interest of common citizens they are after their pocket not the poor masses."

Officialtunech2 said:

"If the song isn’t on your lips,you’re not a lover of a good Nigeria."

dinocares said:

"This buttress what I was saying yesterday. Nothing concerns the big men with tribalism that’s for poor foot soldiers."

Mama No Network faces criticism over Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mama No Network shared pictures of her with Seyi Tinubu on her Instagram page.

The actress referred to Seyi as her brother. Her post, however, triggered reactions from many of her fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng