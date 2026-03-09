Pastor Jerry Eze has introduced his “mother” to his congregation during the church service on Sunday

In the viral video, the clergy stood beside a woman, holding her shoulder while speaking in tears

What Pastor Jerry Eze said about his “real mother” and the sacrifices she made for him while growing up has generated reactions among fans

Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Stream of Joys International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, moved his congregation to tears during a Sunday service.

In a viral video, the clergyman was seen holding a woman by her shoulder as he introduced her to the church. He explained that the woman is a kind-hearted person who raised him and sponsored his education from Senior Secondary School to university.

Pastor Jerry Eze tearfully recounted that there was a time his mother could no longer support his education and suggested he pursue a trade, like tailoring or mechanics.

He followed her advice and wanted to become a tailor, but his life took a turn after joining his church.

Pastor Jerry Eze encounters Professor Ursula Akanwa

He shared that while reading the Bible during service, Professor Ursula Akanwa approached him and said God had instructed her to send him back to school.

His foster parents then spoke with his mother, who prayed and ultimately released him to the couple.

Pastor Jerry Eze stayed with Professor Akanwa and her family from JSS 3 until after university, never lacking anything. The couple sponsored his education throughout, and he credited them for much of his success, including improvements in his English.

At the service, the clergyman hugged the woman, who knelt to thank him for his heartfelt words.

Reactions as Jerry Eze celebrates his "mother"

Jerry Eze’s sweet message to his "mother" in church warmed the hearts of several netizens after the post went viral:

@talkswithesthertherapy shared:

"Little wonder Pastor Jerry Eze is compassionate to the core! God bless her and her family."

@duchess_ololade reacted:

"God bless you and your husband, Ma. May God show you mercy at every point in time in your lives. Your children will be divinely helped at all times. They will never be stranded. Gentiles will come to their light, Kings will come to the brightness of their rising in Jesus mighty name."

@borokini_mufasa commented:

"For those who don't know, she is Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Ursula Akanwa, she is the new Vice Chancellor (also the First Female VC)of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State."

@miz._bella shared:

"Dr. Akanwa, her husband, helped me deliver my child.. This family is a blessing to our generation."

@zeedavies19 wrote:

"You know the beauty of this testimony? The woman never disclosed that she helped Pastor Jerry. She did not refer to him as my son and tell us how she knew him and helped him."

