They Want Us to Pay for Everything: Actor Mofe Duncan Laments Excessive Demands for Money by Airport Staff
- Popular Nigerian actor, Mofe Duncan has expressed his displeasure at the attitude of Nigerian airport staff
- Mofe lamented that the staff always demand money from passengers for things they are being paid to do
- He aired his views about the situation on social media and Nigerians have reacted differently to his observation
Ace Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan aired his views about the attitudes of the staff of the Nigerian airports.
The movie star in a video that emerged online stated that the staff always demand passengers to pay money for everything that is their duty to do.
According to him:
I don't get the airport staff, for every passenger they have an encounter with, you must pay them while doing their jobs.
We must pay them they take your bag to check you in, they will say baba give us something everything that they do, that is their duty to do, they want us to pay for it."
Watch his video below:
Reactions
Nigerians have reacted to Mofe's rant, most of them shared their experiences with airport staff.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
morefunds_101:
"Na d immigration side worse pass."
Toviaogun:
"Now small you see so. Go reach those working inside the toilet. They all asked you for payment."
Balinga777:
"The annoying part Na the Hello Hello pls come here hello."
Snazzy_soft01:
"I don’t have cash! That’s what I tell most of them. They will be like, if I can do transfer?"
Blackdropimageryx:
"Nah so one drop my bag cos I said I’m not giving the way he dropped it pained me oga u wan spoil my bag."
Iamstanlouis:
"Very very annoying thing. Like they gave anybody money to keep for them , yet no one is doing anything about that. Casted country where people expect payment from individuals for doing their own jobs."
Cupid_fragrances:
"Airport staff be doing the most since forever if you have a sibling working there, warn them o."
Airport worker begs Davido for help
Legit.ng previously reported that an unnamed airport worker came out to explain how hailing Davido made him lose his job.
The worker said he hailed the singer and didn't beg him for money before he was tipped with thirty eight thousand naira.
The father of two begged Davido to intervene in the matter of his dismissal from work.
Source: Legit.ng