Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan on Sunday, May 28 reached a new milestone after he clocked 40 years old

The actor took to his social media timeline to share a clip of his photos from childhood till his current age

Mofe expressed his gratitude to God as many of his colleagues and fans took to his comment section to celebrate with him

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan and his household as he clocked 40 years on Sunday, May 28,

Mofe used the moment to reflect on the past decade of his life as he expressed gratitude to God for the incredible journey he has experienced.

Mofe Duncan celebrates his 40th birthday. Credit: @mofeduncan

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, the previous decade was full of ups and downs for him as he chose to focus on the positive side.

An extract from his statement read:

"My journey has been amazing… lots of ups and lots of downs, but who cares about the downs when you’re UP. • The last decade was a dress rehearsal… now, let’s start! • Life truly begins at 40!"

Expressing gratitude to his family and friends, the actor wrote:

"Grateful for my close friends who make sure I keep running the race and never giving up. • And grateful to my fans who make life all the more golden.."

Watch a clip of the pictures he shared below;

Celebrities, fans send birthday messages to Mofe Duncan at 40

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

onahmarie:

"Screaming happy birthday on the top of my lungs. Thank God for being you in our lives, may God grant you answers to your prayers."

lookingforavala

"Happy birthday handsome!!! You are such an amazing person and I pray that God will bless you in your new age and many more to come ! ."

fela_ar:

"Awww Happy 40th @mofeduncan I’m proud of how far you’ve come, keep going bruv, May the next 60yrs be your best years ."

officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday my Panda ❤️❤️❤️."

