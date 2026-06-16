Regina Chukwu has reacted to the backlash trailing Baba Ijesha after he announced that he and his lover, CEO Luminee, had welcomed a baby boy

The actor faced criticism online following the announcement, while a few people, including Regina Chukwu, came to his defense

However, many social media users did not spare the actress, criticising her stance and questioning whether she would give her own daughter to the actor

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has faced intense backlash over her post about Baba Ijesha and his newborn baby.

The controversial actor and his lover, CEO Luminee, recently announced that they had welcomed a baby, sharing photos and videos from their maternity shoot while expressing their love for each other.

Reactions as Regina Chukwu is dragged over comment to criticism about Baba Ijesha’s baby. Photo credit@reginachukwu/@babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the news, Regina Chukwu congratulated the couple and questioned whether Baba Ijesha should be condemned for the rest of his life because of his past.

She accompanied her message with a beautiful photo of herself taken on her way to a party and urged critics of the actor to make their criticism make sense to her.

Fans react to Regina Chukwu's post

Many social media users did not spare the actress, criticising her stance and questioning whether she would be willing to give her own daughter to the actor.

Baba Ijesh continues trending over post about his baby with CEO Luminee. Photo credit@babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Some commenters argued that the offence for which Baba Ijesha was arrested and imprisoned was serious and should not be downplayed. They noted that individuals convicted of such offences are often ostracised by society because of the gravity of their actions.

One lady in the comment section jokingly remarked that Regina Chukwu's statement was incomplete, suggesting she was trying to benefit from the attention generated by the post.

Others maintained that people who were criticising the actor had every right to do so, arguing that their reactions stemmed from genuine concern rather than malice.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Regina Chukwu's video

Here are comments below:

@_veekie said:

"The write up never complete e remain I tap from this blessing ma."

@johnsonasabe wrote:

"Ms Gina, please don't go there ma'am. I use God beg you."

@fola_lagos reacted:

"Yes! He should be! He’s a sexual predator and a convicted one at that. Are you even thinking? What’s this caption? Gbogbo yin sun e da ori ko ibi kan na. O ma se ooo."

@oyindah_ reacted:

"You for add say you tap from the “Grace” ofonu!."

@ebunoluwa_titilope reacted:

"Regina, wish this man for your daughter and I will believe your write up. Sentiments aside please."

@ibukun_nimi commented:

"All of these is because our society does not really understand the gravity of the offense. People get ostracized for that kind of offense in saner climes. But what can we expect from a generation that’s generally men centered and pick mes."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-year sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media. Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng