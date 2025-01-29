Actress Eucharia Anunobi has shared her two cents amid the marriages that have crashed in recent times

She spoke against divorce and said that it was not the best solution to storms in marriages, and she encouraged couples not to pack up their unions

Her video was made at a time singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia are involved in a messy divorce drama

Nollywood actress-turned-evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has advised couples going through storms in their marriages on what to do in such situations.

According to the veteran movie star, packing up the union is not the best decision. She advised that they should think things through and pray about it. Anunobi added that couples can also go on retreats. If they can't go together, she encouraged them to go separately.

Eucharia Anunobi advises couples going through storms amid 2Baba’s divorce. Image credit: @euchariaanunobi, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter said that the only condition for divorce should be when the situation is life-threatening. She added that the devil is on a mission to destroy marriages and people must not give up their unions but work to make things better.

2Baba, Annie Idibia's divorce drama

Music icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia are at the centre of a messy divorce drama. On Sunday night, January 26, 2025, the African Queen hitmaker announced that he has separated from his wife and he will get a divorce from her.

He also made a video confirming that his account was not hacked and he wsas certain about his post. His action gathered massive backlashe from netizens who said that the way he announced his divorce was not fair to Annie.

Several celebrities have also stood behind Annie and they warned 2Baba that if anything happens to Annie, he will answer questions from many Nigerian women.

Celebs and divorce

Aside from 2Baba, several celebrities have separated from their partners in recent times. Some of them include comedian Ayo 'AY' Makun and his ex-wife Mabel Makun, actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May Edochie, and comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, among others.

Watch Eucharia Anunobi's video below:

Reactions as Eucharia Anunobi advises couples

Check out some of the reactions as Eucharia Anunobi advises couples going through a storm amid 2Baba's ongoing divorce saga below:

@ile_lizzy commented:

"God bless you, ma. This is wisdom talk. More grace. May God help us in this journey o."

@geoffreyejiofor reacted:

"Icon mama."

@nonyedelight noted:

"God bless you immensely ma, Amen."

@sommybee_ commented:

"You have said it all."

@onyeomaorlando noted:

"More grace ahead ma."

@real_jbabyy reacted:

"Thank you, ma."

2Baba's divorce: Toke Makinwa, others tackle singer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba is currently in a messy online drama after he announced that he has separated from his wife Annie Idibia.

Many Nigerians have given their hot takes on the issue in the past few days and celebrities have been at the forefront.

Legit.ng highlights the opinions of some celebrities on 2Baba's divorce drama which has enveloped the social media space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng