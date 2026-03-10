Eucharia Anunobi has released a heartwarming video showcasing her fun side after a series of clips from her recent interview

Recall that the actress had tearfully opened up about her painful experience with her ex-husband and the loss of her only child

Her dance video warmed hearts on social media with many, including colleagues in the movie industry, celebrating her

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi has warmed hearts with a fun video showing her energetic dance moves after her viral and teary interview.

Anunobi also penned an encouraging message to people still dwelling in the past, urging them to take charge of their lives.

Eucharia Anunobi encourages fans dwelling in the past after her emotional interview. Credit: euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

"Life is for the Living ❗Remember the Past but don't " DWELL " there . You are not your Past. you are even bigger than the present. cry if the need arises, you are human ( crying is therapeutically good for you and l ) . if only you will arise from the ashes of yesterday like the phoenix . . . . you will see that you are the future that humanity cannot even begin to imagine say to yourself now : I am the game and world changer," the actress said.

This comes after Anunobi opened up about the painful experience she endured during her marriage to her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu.

The highlight was the moment she shed tears as she recounted the struggles she faced while the marriage lasted.

During the same interview, the actress opened up about losing her only child due to medical negligence. According to her, her only child was 15 years old when he passed away, despite having no illness. She explained that after he turned one, she did a medical test and discovered he had sickle cell anemia.

Eucharia Anunobi radiates joy after emotional interview about her ex-husband, late child. Credit: euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

The dance video Eucharia Anunobi shared after her interview is below:

Celebs, fans praise Eucharia Anunobi

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and celebrities as they reacted to the actress' dance video. Read the comments below:

ucheogbodo commented:

"So beautiful .. UU you go teach me this dancing steps oooo."

funkekut commented:

"You are who you say you are and much more!!! Too Blessed to be stressed."

maakaawhy said:

"Aunty U, we love u unconditionally from this side. Live long' legend.

somiee_japhet commented:

"Any step she drop like this ...Anointing everywhere...Nwanyi Di Nso we are not ready Mummy."

igistwith_tee commented:

"Hey mama @euchariaanunobi I watched your interview from start to finish. I thank God for you ma. I know God has been protecting and encouraging you. You are a very strong woman. I cried watching the interview but I want you to know that you are loved by a lot of people. "

7member_01427 said:

"I nor know Wetin una dey eat I small wey I Dey watch Una movies Omo me self don dey old."

