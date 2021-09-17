Popular Nollywood veteran actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has addressed a trend on social media that she finds disturbing

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has now taken to social media to speak on the trend of people sticking out their tongues.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star wondered why some people were fond of carrying out the act.

Speaking further, Eucharia asked if sticking out their tongues was supposed to mean that they were great kissers. She also said dogs are known to do that and asked if they were dogs.

Actress Eucharia Anunobi blasts people who stick out their tongues. Photos: @euchariaanunobi

In her words:

“What’s all this thing about people sticking out their tongues, is that supposed to mean that you’re a great kisser? Is it not dogs that stick out their tongue? Are you a dog? For all you know, these people have halitosis.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

After Eucharia posted her video online, it soon went viral and raised series of mixed reactions. While some people found it amusing, others mirrored her sentiments and agreed with her point of view.

Read some of their comments below:

Officialosasedos:

“I tired ooooh I hate that nonsense.”

Dakkilola:

“Niggaress mode activated lol.”

Layeni_tee:

“Ma me I stick out my tongue when I am dancing, if not the dance never complete. No vex Ma.”

Omah__jhay:

“I so hate dis taught I was alone.”

Nellyhot2004:

“Is she related to Aunty kemi,? It’s the striking resemblance for me.”

Beyinnie:

“I like the way she speaks ❤️❤️.”

Iamreal_thickmadame:

“Big dogs! Most of them their tongue are dirty!!!!”

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy kisses dog with her tongue

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has caused a buzz on social media as people wondered about her relationship with her dogs.

It all started when the billionaire’s daughter posted a video of herself with one of her pets on her Instagram story.

In the short clip, Cuppy who look dishevelled after a busy day carried one of her dogs, Dudu, and apologised to it with a kiss for being a bad mother.

According to the DJ, she was sorry for going out and leaving the dog at home. She then proceeded to bring out her tongue and her dog did the same as they shared a quick peck.

