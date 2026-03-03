The kind of gift Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband gave to his first son as he recently marked his 10th birthday has surfaced online

In a post on his Instagram story, he shared the massive gift and appreciated the person who donated it to him

His gesture attracted reactions from fans, who stormed the post and shared their takes on the businessman’s action

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh, has shared the kind of gift he gave his first son, King Andre, to mark his birthday.

The son of the divorced couple celebrated his 10th birthday in a grand ceremony a few weeks ago, and many people reacted after spotting the estranged couple together.

In a post on his Instagram story, Churchill shared a picture of a billboard mounted at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos state. He stated that it was put up to celebrate his son’s 10th birthday, which took place a few weeks ago.

The billboard features a picture of himself, his ex-wife, and their son, as well as another photo of the celebrant boldly printed on it. He wished his son long life and prosperity and showered prayers on him.

Media company speaks about Churchill’s son

Also in the post, the CEO of Scream Media Africa stated that he sponsored the billboard for Churchill because of his support over the years.

According to him, the businessman has been a great support while his company was growing. He added that more gestures were coming.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh was also seen at a restaurant with her ex-husband’s daughter from another woman after Andre’s birthday celebration.

Many people applauded her and taunted Rosy Meurer over the video, as they prayed that the actress and her ex-husband would reunite.

Here is the Instagram post of the billboard:

Reactions over Churchill’s gift to son

Legit.ng compiled some reactions as seen below:

@ suaveskin.co stated:

"Make second wife drown in the pool of patience o… this one pass make she drink water of patience."

@ kingcokes shared:

"Dr Churchill has always been a great man, supported my brand while we were coming up; it was only proper for us at screammediaafrica to celebrate his first son on this strategic billboard More to come! Slide into our DM & mention ‘King Andre’ for great discounts."

@major2634562 reacted:

"Man is so excited about his first son."

@balogunayoolaf_brat stated:

"Okay okay. E be like say me sef don forgive Oga Churchill bayi. This is a worthy one. He definitely missed his family."

@tomiviv wrote:

"Wahala for who go marry person husband."

@asanma_uc_colllections shared:

"Churchill no like Peace at all."

@kelechicasmir commented:

"Andrew really felt the love, I'm so happy for his happiness."

