Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has clarified the truth behind a viral billboard featuring him, his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh, and their son.

The billboard, erected at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, caused a stir online after many assumed Churchill had put it up, leading to mixed reactions and speculation about his marriage to Rosy Meurer.

Speaking through his Instagram story, Churchill explained that he was not the one behind the billboard.

He shared screenshots of a conversation with the friend who gifted the billboard, showing that it was a gesture celebrating his son’s achievements, and not meant to cause controversy.

This revelation comes shortly after Churchill and Tonto Dikeh celebrated their son’s 10th birthday with a star-studded party.

Guests included Obi Cubana, Zack Peju, Rita Edochie, Uche Elendu, Empress Njamah, and singer Teni, among others. During the celebration, Tonto Dikeh publicly appreciated Churchill for being a devoted father and expressed prayers for his family, business, and children.

The birthday festivities also sparked discussions online, as Rosy Meurer had unfollowed Churchill on social media, prompting questions about their relationship.

Addressing the rumours, Rosy explained in a series of Instagram videos that she did not have any prior relationship with Tonto Dikeh and that claims suggesting otherwise were false.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the public display by her ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, who celebrated their son’s 10th birthday in a grand way.

In the post, Churchill described the billboard as a gift to commemorate King Andre’s milestone, offering prayers and wishes for his son’s long life and prosperity.

Reacting to the gesture, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram story to show appreciation, writing:

“This is so thoughtful, thank you.”

The public display has drawn attention online, as fans praise the couple for showing unity and thoughtfulness in celebrating their child despite their separation.

This came shortly after the actress abandoned her famed brand name 'King' in a surprise announcement, sparking reactions online.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, Tonto, who used to be known for her bold "King Tonto" persona amid past controversies like divorce and addiction struggles, announced that she was dropping the title in obedience to the Holy Spirit

The mother of one revealed she would prefer to be addressed as "Evangelist Tonto," "The Woman of God," "Tonto Dikeh," "Aunty Tonto," or "Big T" going forward.

She revealed it was part of her transformation from "a mess to a message."

This declaration aligned with her recent deepening faith journey. Recall that in December 2025, the actress testified about her salvation.

In February 2026, she graduated from Pastor Jerry Eze's discipleship class as she embraced a new spiritual turnaround.

"In obedience to the Holy Spirit, I will no longer be addresed as ‘King Tonto Dikeh.’ You can call me ‘The Woman of God,’ ‘Evangelist Tonto.’ I'm going from a mess to a message," she said in a video.

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday.

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled

