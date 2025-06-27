Actor IK Ogbonna shared a post about himself and his friend, Bimbo Ademoye, highlighting something special she did for him

In the post, he is seen carrying the actress like a small baby while on set, expressing his admiration for her

Fans were impressed by the video and had nothing but good things to say about Bimbo Ademoye and the bond she shares with IK Ogbonna

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna shared a heartfelt note to his friend Bimbo Ademoye in an Instagram post. He also posted a video that showed just how much the actress means to him.

In the clip, he lifted Bimbo and carried her like a baby, taking her to a shelter to have a seat. Bimbo, conscious of her attire, reminded the actor to be careful, and IK promised to cover her skirt, using his hand to ensure it didn’t open.

Once they reached the shelter, he gently placed her in a chair while onlookers cheered them on.

IK Ogbonna calls Bimbo Ademoye sister

In the caption of his post, the actor, who recently warned against mocking Christianity during the Lord Chosen trend, expressed his gratitude for Bimbo’s kindness and unwavering support for his career.

IK Ogbonna shared that her support had brought him to tears, recalling how she was the first person to encourage him to upload his movies to YouTube.

IK Ogbonna who had received fuel gifts from Bimbo's father months ago, called her a sister and promised to always be there for her. He proudly declared that she now has a friend and brother for life.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bimbo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are comments below:

@fabulous_fierec_mela reacted:

"My BimBim, that is so sweet, I love the Awesome Friendship, Support, Fun, and Most of All the Love that You 2 share it is so Authentic."

@Bimboademoye reacted:

"My odogwu! Okeosisi 1. Let's not even start to say how amazing a person you are. I love you and I'm so honoured to have a space in your corner."

@dhammieajolapo reacted:

"90-95% of bimbo's colleagues have amazing things to say about her,you can just tell she's an awesome person you'd never regret having in your corner,God bless your kind heart girl."

@pricnesseze commented:

"I will cover it, nobody is gonna see anything, that’s a brother right dere."

@praise532 stated:

"Be like say na everybody love bimbo for the industry,i love the fact that she is so respectful even in movies and realife bimboademoye collect your flower, for be raised and brought up well from a good father and mother i really saw how you sprayed dad money on is birthday yo are such a sweetheart."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

