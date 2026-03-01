A man who identified himself as King Mitchy’s ex-cameraman has shared a video about the brand influencer

In the clip, he made allegations about what he described as misleading claims she makes while carrying out humanitarian activities

His remarks sparked a series of reactions from fans, who shared their views about King Mitchy

A video has emerged of Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, amid her ongoing controversy following her messy feud with Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

The brand influencer has been in the news for days over her clash with VDM. She had earlier faked her demise, after which one of her aides released a video addressing her condition. She later broke her silence with a post on social media.

In a video making the rounds online, a man who identified himself as the influencer’s ex-cameraman spoke about her. He claimed he left her in 2024 after confronting her over what he described as false claims during her online giveaways.

According to the lensman, King Mitchy allegedly asked him to leave after he challenged her. He claimed that she would announce on camera that she was giving out N1 million or other large sums for humanitarian purposes, but once the camera stopped rolling, she would allegedly retrieve the money and give the beneficiaries N20,000 instead.

King Mitchy continues to trend over feud with King Mitchy. Photo credit@kingmitchy

King Mitchy’s ex-lensman shares more

In the recording, the man also alleged that many people, including senators and governors, give King Mitchy money. He claimed the motive was so she could publicly associate with them.

He further alleged that when he confronted her, she asked him how she was supposed to eat and take care of herself.

The man said he had remained silent until now because he believed this was the right time to speak. He also questioned why people were only just realising what he described as inconsistencies in her humanitarian activities.

Fans react to video about King Mitchy

Here are comments below:

@missamore_u stated:

"All of you saying why is he coming out now … you people are the same ones that will say he’s lying.. una go say he dey jealous Mitchy, cos you people like to Blindly follow wannabe celebs."

@beatricebecky4858 commented:

"Na wa o trust nobody."

@soso_nwa_ reacted:

" Mitchy abi na wetin you don't finally cast."

@tnice_mario stated:

"If this is true Omoooh she pass governor Amuneke."

@emperorjjohn said:

"Try never to allow the chips go down in your life."

@finegurljewelry shared:

"For real, na now you talk? You for talk since now."

@ jazzydvillagegirl stated:

"Na only few humanitarians in Nigeria get integrity…. Most of the organisation that runs NGO services uses the company for their own selfish interests. Believe all their social media platforms at your own risk.."

Livinius Nwosu visits school renovated by Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinius Nwosu shared a video of the school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy battle with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been dragging each other online in a feud that has drawn widespread reactions. While at the school, he showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

