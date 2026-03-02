Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared her experience at Suleja Correctional Centre, describing it as life-changing

The actress shared how she returned to the facility with medical supplies and welfare materials for children born inside the prison after witnessing their harsh living conditions

Okorie encouraged others to embrace giving as a lifestyle, explaining that her time at the centre taught her invaluable lessons

Nigerian actress and singer Angela Okorie has spoken about her detention at the Suleja Correctional Centre, describing the period as one that reshaped her outlook on life.

Not long ago, Angela was briefly detained at the prison over a cybercrime case involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson, before regaining freedom a few days later.

Angela Okorie opens up about detention experience, vows to help children born inside Suleja Correctional Centre. Photo: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress explained that the experience gave her a deeper understanding of resilience and humanity. She revealed that her return to the facility was not just to reflect but also to support.

Angela Okorie visited with medical supplies and welfare materials for children born inside the prison, noting that many of them face harsh conditions and lack essential medication. She said the sight of mothers raising babies in custody left a lasting impression on her.

"My time there taught me invaluable lessons about strength, resilience, hope, and humanity," she wrote.

She explained that the children touched her heart the most, as some of them were born after their mothers entered prison.

According to her, these children deserve the same care and love as any other child outside the walls.

"One thing that really touched me was the children born inside the prison. Some mothers were pregnant when they came in, and these little ones deserved care and love just like any child," she said.

Angela Okorie added that giving has become her way of life, emphasising that she draws from her own resources and foundation to help others.

She encouraged people to embrace generosity as a lifestyle, stating that it brings light even in difficult times.

Check out the full post of Angela Okorie about her prison experience below:

Fans celebrate Angela Okorie's kind heart

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@fearlessbabylulu said:

"Blessed Queen with a golden heart, God bless you for this mah queen 😍🙌"

@jenny.hot_freeme commented:

"Your real hrt is super real ,nmam because you always torch life's any where you go heaven will keep and protect you with everything that concerns you, people like you are rare to see Buh am happy suleja people got angel 👼 like you more blessings to your efforts sis 🙏❤️🙌🙌"

@euchariaofficial wrote:

"God bless your kind heart mami ❤️🙌 This is so beautiful"

@kattys.com1 said:

"God has a reason for every situation. Joseph was taken from prison to the government house of Egypt. Keep up the good work. Blessed are those who give than those who receive. 🙏 I am happy that you took some positive lessons from there, sis. Slalom 🙌😍"

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie reveals life-changing lessons from Suleja Prison detention, donates to inmates' children. Photo: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie apologises to Mercy Johnson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie tendered a public apology to Mercy Johnson, just a day after regaining freedom from Suleja Prison on bail.

She expressed regret over her past actions and explained that she wanted to make peace and move forward, admitting that gossip and unfounded rumours had caused misunderstandings between her and Mercy during their rise in Nollywood.

She withdrew all damaging accusations, especially calling Mercy Johnson a witch, which she now described as baseless and harmful.

Source: Legit.ng