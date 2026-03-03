Foluke Daramola has granted an interview in reaction to the allegations against Agbala Gabriel after money was raised for an ailing woman

The woman’s daughter claimed she took her mother away from Agbala Gabriel because of what was allegedly done to her

What the actress said about the case and how she was linked to it elicited reactions among fans online

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has reacted to the messy fraud allegations trailing Agbala Gabriel online.

Two ailing individuals recently came forward with claims that Gabriel allegedly collected donations on their behalf but did not remit the money to them. He was also accused of taking funds raised by fans and actors for sick people.

The movie star addressed the matter because she had earlier raised money for one of the women, Morenikeji, who is battling a spinal condition.

Morenikeji had alleged that Gabriel denied her access to the funds meant for her surgery.

Speaking on the case, Foluke Daramola explained that she stepped aside after Morenikeji’s family took her to Ibadan to meet Agbala Gabriel.

According to her, Gabriel has allegedly raised over N240 million for different causes, yet some beneficiaries complain they did not receive the money meant for them.

The actress added that she was upset when Morenikeji’s family later returned to her for help. She stated that she had rented a house for them in Lagos and provided medical equipment to monitor Morenikeji’s health while they continued raising funds for the surgery.

Morenikeji’s daughter speaks about Agbala Gabriel

During a livestream, Ronke, one of Morenikeji’s children, shared her alleged experience with Gabriel.

She confirmed that the actress raised money for them, secured accommodation, and provided medical items for her mother. However, they later left to meet Agbala Gabriel.

Ronke claimed they were taken to a bush area where Gabriel allegedly said he would build a house for them. She suggested using their own land because of its location, but Gabriel reportedly insisted on using his own land.

According to her, while in Ibadan, Gabriel allegedly abandoned them and failed to provide the necessary support to keep her mother stable. This, she said, forced them to return to Lagos to seek Daramola’s help again.

Yeni Kuti recalls how Foluke Daromola was rude to her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values with how they disrespect elders.

Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

