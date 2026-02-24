Priscilla and Juma Jux have celebrated six months since welcoming their first child, Rakeem, with a lovely post

In the video, the singer and his wife held different items as they encouraged their son to crawl over and pick one

Fans gushed over the challenge and remarked on how fast the boy is growing, showering his parents with praise

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, daughter of Iyabo Ojo, have marked their son Rakeem’s sixth month.

In a post shared by Priscilla, the couple decided to do a fun challenge to see who their son would crawl to first.

Priscilla held up the number six, while Juma Jux held a cake as they both sang and tried to draw the baby’s attention.

As he crawled forward, Rakeem went straight to his father. The singer quickly picked him up while Priscilla was seen rolling on the floor in playful protest over the outcome.

Reacting in the comment section, Priscilla jokingly vowed to stop breastfeeding her baby, prompting many fans to beg her not to “punish” the little boy.

Family rocks matching outfits

The happy family wore matching outfits for the celebration photos. Priscilla dressed like an Alhaja with a veil covering her head, while her husband wore a long flowing robe with a head covering. Rakeem also wore a matching outfit with a small cap.

This is not the first time the couple has marked their son’s monthly milestone. Although he is not yet one year old, they celebrated him at one month and two months after his birth.

As usual, the couple kept his face away from the camera but gave fans a side view after some people had previously asked Juma Jux to conduct a DNA test on his son.

Fans share take about Priscilla's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer with his family as they mark their son's birthday. Here are comments below:

@seunokoya reacted:

" dada won this one mummy try again next time."

@chiomagoodhair reacted:

"its.priscy you should’ve held the cake. You know chairman doesn’t play about his food one bit. Happy 6 months to my incredibly adorable godson. We love you endlessly Prince RKM."

@enioluwaofficial said:

"I don watch this video like 20 billion times!🥹 My Boy! God is with you."

@jux.priscy wrote:

"Our star Boy is #6Months !!! You have changed your parents so much, you have been a blessing in their home. May you continue to grow in stature and knowledge little champion,"

@akanke_meals commented:

"Ajoke sorry you hear, he called mama first nah so use datwan to hold body."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

