Sanyeri has granted an interview where he spoke about portraying a masquerade role in one of his movies

In the video making the rounds online, he discussed his career and some of his regrets in life

Fans reacted to his remarks as they shared their views about people’s beliefs and how they feel about masquerades

Nollywood actor Olaniyi Afonja, better known as Sanyeri, has opened up about his experience with masquerades while filming.

A few days ago, his colleague Saidi Balogun was seen praying for him in Mecca, which left fans wondering if something was wrong with the comic actor.

Fans react as Sanyeri speaks on ordeal over masquerade role. Photo credit@sanyeri/@helloibadan

Source: Instagram

Speaking about what his family has been going through, Sanyeri granted an interview with African List and shared his experience involving masquerades.

According to him, he usually avoided roles involving masquerades, but he once used masquerade costumes in one of his movie sets. He said he hired non-actors to wear the costumes, and after filming, they were accused of unveiling the masquerade’s face.

He explained that after the incident, he began facing strange challenges.

Sanyeri shares ordeal with masquerade

The comic actor stated that his son, who is based in Canada, began seeing masquerades in his dreams despite never encountering them in real life.

Sanyeri speaks about his acting career. Photo credit@sanyeri

Source: Instagram

He added that it was a difficult and trying period for his family, as they went through a lot.

Sanyeri also spoke about his education, noting that he regrets not going to school. He said that at the time he was encouraged to pursue education, he felt pressured and resisted it.

The actor advised people who become popular for a short period not to rest on their oars but to keep working hard to remain relevant.

Fans react to Sanyeris' interview

Reacting to the interview, some fans suggested that his experience might have been one of the reasons he took a break from acting.

Others warned that people should be careful, as they believe acting can sometimes involve spiritual implications.

Here is the X video of Sanyeri below:

Fans on Sanyeri's video

Here are comments below:

@Habeeb135875 commented:

"Stop demonizing African culture. Masquerade should be entertaining not evil spirits things."

@Thegreathabeeb reacted:

"I guess this is the reason he took a break."

@Dey_swapp reacted:

"I remember when we still small, my elder brother con beat one small egun, omo wetin them take our see that period for ilaro, no be child play ooo.. them con send 2 big egun come with one big igba ebò in their hands put for our outside door.. The matter long oo."

@Suskid999 said:

"The guy that played Jesus of Nazareth.Try and research what happened to him after the movie . You will fully understand that you have to be spiritual things."

Sanyeri visits Ademola Adeleke

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian actor and comedian Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor-elect.

Sanyeri took to his Instagram page as he uploaded a video with Adeleke for governor Osun 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was at the governor-elect's compound. The poster also had Sanyeri's picture, which read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri.

Source: Legit.ng