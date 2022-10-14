Yoruba comic actor Sanyeri is marking his birthday today, and it is a big deal for him as he shared some lovely pictures

Sanyeri, in a lengthy statement, penned a message of thanksgiving to God for letting him see a new year

Many of the actor’s colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to his comment section to celebrate with

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular comic actor Olaniyi Afonja better known as Sanyeri, is celebrating his birthday on Friday, October 14.

The talented actor shared some lovely pictures as he spoke of the goodness of God and how he helped him survive challenges last year.

Sanyeri appreciates God on birthday. Credit: @sanyeri234

Source: Instagram

Sanyeri wrote in a lengthy post:

“It is with great pleasure that I am here to celebrate another year of my life. I am grateful for surviving all the challenges throughout the last 365 days. There’s no other way to say I am grateful for life. God, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in life. Thank you for blessing me with life, good health, happiness and peace of mind. I’ll forever be grateful. I pray that God will continue to grant me blessings of love and joy all my life, I pray that you continue to make things happen for me and that as I live you will help me to do only things that pleases YOU. Once again I say thank you for blessing me with another beautiful year. Wish myself a Happy Birthday❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Fans celebrate Sanyeri on birthday

See their messages below:

w_a_l_e0714:

"Happy birthday Opakan long life and prosperity."

givethankstojahdatcreatelife:

"Happy birthday my guy ."

thepsalmist_14

Happy Birthday Daddy ….. May you live long to eat the fruit of your labour ❤️

lyterboss91:

"Happy birthday my brother may God continue to bless you in all ramification."

Sanyeri visits Ademola Adeleke

Nigerian actor and comedian Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor-elect.

Sanyeri took to his Instagram page as he uploaded a video with Adeleke for governor Osun 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was at the governor-elect's compound.

The poster also had Sanyeri's picture, which read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri."

Source: Legit.ng