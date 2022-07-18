Comic actor Sanyeri joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the victory of Ademola Adeleke at the just concluded Osun gubernatorial election

The actor shared a video of Adeleke's poster on a vehicle and said in the caption that his support for the governor-elect was valid

According to him, he had been part of the Adeleke family from way back, and the reason for his celebration

Nigerian actor and comedian Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, has also joined in the celebration of Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor-elect.

Sanyeri took to his Instagram page as he uploaded a video with Adeleke for governor Osun 2022 campaign poster at the back of a vehicle and said he was at the governor-elect's compound.

Actor Sanyeri visits Ademola Adeleke at home, shows off campaign poster he made for him. Photo: @sanyeri234 @adeleke_01

The poster also had Sanyeri's picture on it, and it read: "Courtesy of Olaniyi Afonja Sanyeri."

Check out his post below:

According to Sanyeri, he had always been part of the Adeleke family, and he was there to celebrate what he had always been part of.

"For @aadeleke_01 Compound... My support is valid. Imole everywhere. Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens... I've been part of the Adeleke's family from way back… This is me celebrating what I've been a part of. Imole de!!!"

Sanyeri's followers react to his post.

In reaction to his post, some of his fans applauded him for his support, while a lot of them also questioned him for not coming out to the open to show his support for Adeleke before the election.

Check out some of their reactions below:

eddysland33:

"Best actor supporting the right person. God bless you sir. I'm happy for Ademola Adeleke wins."

official_christopheradebiyi:

"Wow, thanks for love baba.... We are the winning family"

packagedjteejuiz:

"So all of una dey campaign low-key and then attack those who do am openly... Naija "

___maqolaoluwa:

"But why is it underground bro"

youngmighty1:

"BABA, why didn't you upload this postal before election. Why campaigning after election"

