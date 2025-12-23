Barely hours after Anita Joseph confirmed the end of her five-year marriage to MC Fish, she lamented how men flooded her DM

The Nollywood actress, in a statement, also addressed her prospective suitors as she announced her relationship status despite the marriage collapse

Her message to her many suitors has ignited mixed reactions, as some netizens argued that she was seeking attention

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has addressed suitors who stormed her DMs hours after she confirmed the end of her five-year marriage to her husband and hypeman, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, aka MC Fish.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, December 23, Anita confirmed the viral rumours that her marriage had collapsed.

She stated that while she may not have all the answers to what happened in her marriage, she has chosen to embrace grace, growth, and faith in her life "after this painful experience."

After her announcement, the actress, in a post via her Instagram story, appealed to suitors to stop flooding her DMs to show interest in her.

Anita, who appeared to be taking a break from relationships, stated that she is single and not searching.

"I'm single, but I'm not searching, plz. You guys rest, don't flood my DMs, my phone will crash," she wrote.

Reactions as Anita Joseph replies to suitors

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from social media users. Read them below:

Linda Ben-whyte wrote:

"Was it not what the announcement was meant for...why the pretence."

Deco Nwanne said:

"She no go escape em."

Outsmart Onwe said:

"And they are the one that will come here to call her names oo. Ndi slaw."

Ugwoke Micheal Onyemaechi commented:

"For marriage or for bed? Real Odogwu no dey use DM. Na yahoo boys dey do DM."

Uchman Okagba said:

"Congratulations on your ending your marriage. Wishing you the best.."

Shula Mite wrote:

"Na them go still come out beginning dey body shame her after rejecting umu nwaoke hmmm umu Adam."

Ernest Okonkwo said:

"I welcome her with an open arms.throughly the streets needs More of her."

Otu Ositadimma Ogbonnia commented:

"Make men test this cake nah."

Somma Faithfulness Jewel said:

"I trust naija men they will attack and talk down on you on social and rush into her dm like a stray puppy."

E.U. Udoka commented:

"When you are available for the street, surely the street will come for you."

What a seer said about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng previously reported that popular seer, Bright, sent a message and warning to Anita Joseph and her husband, Mc Fish, about their calling.

In a viral video, the seer stated that the now-divorced couple were going to work for God. According to her, they can't run away from the call of God on their lives.

