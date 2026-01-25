Do2dtun has reacted to Tonto Dikeh’s move concerning her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, following their long-running feud

The actress recently reconciled with Churchill, sharing a lengthy message addressed to him and allowing their son to communicate with his father

In response, some fans reminded Do2dtun of his past battle with his ex-wife and urged him to embrace forgiveness

Media personality Dotun Ojuolape, popularly known as Do2dtun, has reacted to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s recent move towards her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The former couple had been at loggerheads for years, publicly trading accusations and harsh words after the collapse of their marriage, which produced a son.

Fans react to Do2dtun's tweet about Tonto's reconciliation with ex-hubby, Churchill. Photo credit@tontolet/@do2dtun

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a series of posts on X, Do2dtun commented on the actress’s action, stating that the stigma and labels attached to Churchill as a result of the names he was called would not easily be erased.

He further said he wished Tonto Dikeh’s forgiveness message had been more detailed, considering the severity of the public dragging and name-calling directed at her ex-husband.

Do2dtun calls Churchill a victim

In another post, the broadcaster described Churchill as the victim in the marriage rather than Tonto Dikeh.

He argued that if forgiveness was required, it should come from Churchill. However, in a separate tweet, Do2dtun also commended the actress for choosing forgiveness, describing it as a difficult path to take.

Fans praise Tonto over reconciliation move with ex-hubby. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

He expressed hope that more people would reach a stage where forgiveness is possible, adding that Tonto Dikeh’s action came as a surprise.

Reactions to Do2dtun’s tweets about Tonto

The broadcaster’s comments, however, did not sit well with many social media users. Some fans suggested he was tweeting from a place of pain and unresolved anger linked to his own experience with his ex-wife.

Others urged him to follow Tonto Dikeh’s example by embracing forgiveness and co-parenting his daughters peacefully. A few commenters also noted that both Tonto Dikeh and Churchill could be viewed as victims of their past, urging Do2dtun to focus on resolving his personal issues.

Recall that Do2dtun has been involved in a long-running custody battle with his ex-wife over their children. The media personality has previously vented his frustrations online and has also dragged singer D’banj, his former brother-in-law, into the dispute.

Here is Do2dtun's tweet below:

What fans said about Do2dtun's tweet

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@noviannated reacted:

"Leave them be and face yours! If she has forgiven him and God has stamped it then leave it to HIM to repair his reputation."

@_demzys said:

"Speaking from anger and pain, Go look for your baby mama and child, she has forgiven him period."

@talkwithdharmie shared:

"Accused him of cheating, did he not cheat?? Is he not married to the same lady he was accused of cheating with?"

@ayaadockii stated:

"From someone that also needs the forgiveness of his partner. You better mend your shoe where it pinches."

@loveday_columbiana commented:

"You are not Churchill. Find a way and make peace with yours and leave another person’s matter alone."

Do2dtun fights D'banj, ex-wife over children

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Do2dtun clashed with D'banj and his sister for keeping his children away from him.

He revealed what D'banj's sister Taiwo had made pass through and added that she sowed negative things in the hearts of his children against him.

He challenged her to release the CCTV footage of his visit for the public to see.

Source: Legit.ng