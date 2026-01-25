The traditional wedding ceremony of Tonto Dikeh has resurfaced online following her reconciliation letter to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill

The actress recently settled her rift with Churchill after years of online clashes and court cases amid a custody battle

In the resurfaced video, fans observed the actress’s body language and shared their views about her crashed marriage

The 2015 traditional wedding ceremony of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has resurfaced online amid her recent reconciliation letter to her ex-husband.

The actress married Olakunle Churchill in 2015, but the union did not stand the test of time, as the couple went their separate ways years later.

The estranged pair later engaged in prolonged online clashes and court battles over the custody of their only son.

Years after the public feud, Tonto Dikeh wrote a letter to her ex-husband, stating that she had forgiven him and had allowed their son to communicate with his father after many years.

Her action sparked reactions from celebrities and social media users who shared their views on her decision.

In a video making the rounds online, footage from the actress’s 2015 traditional wedding ceremony resurfaced. The couple was seen dancing excitedly as family members sprayed them with money.

Tonto Dikeh seen affectionate with husband

In the clip, Tonto Dikeh was also seen pulling her husband closer as they chatted, appearing visibly excited during the ceremony.

She was heard greeting the woman spraying her with money, affectionately calling her “Aunty.”

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh’s wedding video

Fans of the actress shared their observations about the resurfaced video, with some noting that she appeared deeply in love, judging by her body language.

Others suggested that the eventual breakdown of the marriage may have contributed to the bitterness that followed.

Many expressed happiness that the actress has now made peace by forgiving her ex-husband and settling past differences. A few commenters also reflected on celebrity marriages, noting that some fail to stand the test of time.

Here is the Instagram video of Tonto Dikeh's marriage below:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's wedding video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the actress during her marriage. Here are comments below:

@kakaphils commented:

"She likes guy buh crash happened."

@peejayshaun shared:

"Celebrity marriage that will last u won't see the woman doing too much to drag the man along."

@chukwuka_nmadu reacted:

"Tonto really loved her husband the reason for the bitterness. But l thank God she has let it go in Jesus Christ name for the best to come in Jesus Name."

