A rare video of Madam Saje and her husband, actor Rafiu Balogun, has warmed hearts online

The Yoruba movie stars had attended a couple retreat during the recent Valentine's Day celebration

The revelation about who Madam Saje's husband is has caught many social media users by surprise

Nollywood actress Fausat Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje, has left many gushing over her rare appearance with her husband, actor Rafiu Balogun.

The movie star, who marked her 66th birthday a few days ago, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her husband attending a couple’s programme in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Yoruba movie stars were the centre of attention at the event as they answered questions on marriage and their personal lives.

One of the highlights from the retreat was the moment the host jokingly asked if the duo were a couple.

Madam Saje revealed she and her husband have been married since 1978, making it 48 years of marriage in 2026, a remarkable milestone.

What to know about Madam Saje

Fausat Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje, is the wife of actor Rafiu Balogun, who used to be her boss before they married.

She began acting at age 10 under the tutelage of her boss, now husband, Rafiu Balogun, whom she later married at 18. Their union is blessed with wonderful children.

Madam Saje is famous for her line “O ṣe Baba mi” and her motherly Nollywood roles.

The rare video of Madam Saje and her husband at a public event is below:

Comments on Madam Saje and husband

The video, which has gone viral, has garnered massive reactions, with many applauding the actress’ husband for giving her the chance to shine despite being in the same industry.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

adekaz_87 commented:

"Since 1978 48yrs and counting may God continue to protect your union ma&sir."

_MayowaSam wrote:

"Wait, people are just realizing that they're a couple?"

AlexFrank822027 commented:

"Wow... nobody knows this man is her husband."

cruise_vibez commented:

"I just love that he husband. Very calm and coll headed man. May God continually bless the family."

oyinade_signature said:

"This baba needs to be given accolades because he free her to do anything that she wants unlike someone people."

baba_mamood commented:

"I’ve been in the industry a decade i never knew this veteran actors are couple ..I’m wowed .no interviews,no drama ..they don’t even talk abt their relationship ..I love this ..somebody remind me the husband’s name."

sisimope said:

"I wonder what daddy’s reaction will always be anytime he is watching mummys tiktok videos Baba go just dey laugh."

