Veteran actress Fausat Balogun shared a touching video from her reunion with NURTW president MC Oluomo at a recent event

She publicly reaffirmed her affection and support for him, describing him as her “forever son”

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with fans and critics weighing in on the emotional moment

Veteran Nollywood actress Fausat Balogun, popularly known as Madam Saje, has once again shown her unwavering support for the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) president, MC Oluomo.

Taking to her Instagram page, the respected Yoruba actress shared a heartwarming video from a recent event where she was seen warmly reunited with MC Oluomo.

Viral clip shows Fausat Balogun cradling MC Oluomo at star-studded gathering. Credit: @sajetiologa, @kingmcolumo

Source: Instagram

The clip, which also featured popular actor Lege Miami, captured a tender moment between the actress and the transport union boss, drawing attention from fans online.

In her caption, Fausat Balogun affectionately described MC Oluomo as her “forever son” as she showered him with praise.

She also greeted her followers and wished them a beautiful weekend while tagging a jewellery brand she wore to the event.

See her post below:

The actress’ show of love did not come as a surprise to many, as she has often been vocal about her admiration and support for MC Oluomo.

In a previous post, she referred to him as her darling son and thanked him for being a responsible father, offering prayers for his continued success and protection.

However, her public support for the NURTW president has not always gone down well with everyone.

At one point, Fausat Balogun faced backlash online after getting involved in the feud between MC Oluomo and his former protégé, Koko Zaria.

She had reshared a video of Koko Zaria declaring support for Sago and praising MC Oluomo, whom she described as Jagaban.

The move sparked criticism from some social media users, who lashed out at the veteran actress.

Fausat Balogun, MC Oluomo trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwayemisijayeola said:

"My darling sister 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

_olorionigbanjo_001 said:

"My Evergreen mama 😍 ❤️ 🙏🏽🤲🏾."

iam_yeyeoganla said:

"My worldbest Mum🥰🥰🥰 And my lovely daddy❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

olori.productions said:

"Adunbarin ti o logah! Mama daada! I still owe you a visit ma! I was overwhelmed with too much activities in Nigeria ma. Love you so much 💋 😘 ❤️😍."

bilquismopelolajayeola said:

"Beautiful mummy, mama daada, love you always maami❤️❤️❤️."

kenzyherbals said:

"Maaami ❤️, you are indeed a good mother. Thanks so much grandma for always calling and checking up on me."

segungoldabiade said:

"MC Oluomo, the king and man of grace ❤️🙌🙌🙌 @kingmcoluomo."

swee_tboy1962 said:

"MC old mama.grand mother girl friend."

Oluomo, Sego's NURTW factions attend K1's party

Legit.ng previously reported that a drama broke out at KWAM 1's New Year All White Party in Lagos.

A video captured the moment chaos erupted at the event when Mustapha Sego's faction members reportedly reacted to KWAM 1's public declaration of MC Oluomo as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) head.

The short video captured Sego's faction expressing their displeasure as the Fuji star sang on stage.

Source: Legit.ng