Anita Okoye penned a heartwarming appreciation post to her ex-husband Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'

She shared a video showing how the Nigerian music star came through for their daughter Nadia

Anita's comment about Paul received applause online over how she made co-parenting easy for the singer

Anita Okoye, the former wife of singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has appreciated him for showing up for their daughter, Nadia Okoye.

Recall that Paul had shared a sweet video of him and his daughter Nadia dancing at an event in Atlanta, which caught attention online.

Anita Okoye pens message to ex-husband Paul

Also sharing a video from the same event on her Instagram page on Sunday, February 15, 2025, Anita recalled how her daughter missed the event, known as 'Daddy-Daughter Dance' last year, disclosing that her 'little heart was crushed.'

To prevent the same from happening this year, she said she made a simple request to Paul that he should show up for their daughter.

The mother of three said her daughter, who didn’t think her father would show up, told her to dress up in a blazer so they could attend the dance together.

In an exciting turn of events, Paul showed up at their door and joined Anita and their daughter at the dance.

The former Mrs Okoye expressed gratitude to God and appreciated Paul for showing up, noting how their daughter would relish the memory.

"Last year she couldn’t attend and her little heart was crushed. This year, I made one simple request… SHOW UP FOR HER! That was it. No drama. No extras. Just SHOW UP!" Anita wrote in a caption.

The Instagram video Anita Okoye shared as she appreciates her ex-husband Paul is below:

Comments as Anita Okoye appreciates ex-husband Paul

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from celebrities and fans. Read them below:

tayoed commented:

"This is what he supposed to be enjoying now but back to changing diapers again. God go help men. The girl is so pretty."

d_dinma said:

"Irrespective of how things goes, always Co-parent in peace ❤️❤️ Each parents has a role to play."

elvis_nation commented:

"How do people who were once in love become strangers? My bad co-parents."

akpajosephine said:

"Chai...I don tire to awwww...this is beautiful and she took the dancing from daddy girl got moves."

harriet_of_the_most_high commented:

"Yul should come and learn."

priceless_maris commented:

"Sophia Momodu left the group."

gracedtwin reacted:

"Make Sophia and her cohorts come take lectures from Anita on how to Co parent."

jennifer_anthony77 commented:

"Women Pray For And About Everything 🥹. Praying for him to show up. Forget Social Life, No Body is Living the assumed perfect life."

Anita Okoye returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Anita Okoye returned to Nigeria, exciting fans and admirers.

The master’s degree holder shared a video on her Instagram page showing herself and her three children arriving in Lagos. The video captured their experiences at the airport, on the plane, and upon arrival in Lagos.

