Popular veteran Nollywood actress Abeni Balogun Fausat, popularly called Madam Saje, recently thrilled social media users with a video

The 65-year-old actress was seen doing a treadmill run in a video that is now trending on social media

Balogun who has been away abroad for some time and recently landed back in the country, gave netziens what to bicker about

Nollywood actress Abeni Balogun Fausat, known as Madam Saje, recently made headlines after she was spotted exercising.

The actress surprised her fans on social media after she shared a new video on her timeline, sparking reactions online.

Saje, who made headlines after refuting the allegations against the late Pastor TB Joshua, shared a video of herself running on the treadmill.

She could be seen panting but still painting her composure and going at it. She also did a bit of dance moves to the music playing in the background.

In her caption, she encouraged her fans to follow her on YouTube for more content.

Madam Saje wrote:

"Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi Alihamudulilahi baba dada oseeeee 🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. Good morning my lover's. Jumaat Mubarak ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

Watch the clip here:

Madam Saje's post has triggered many reactions online, as her colleagues, both young and old, have encouraged her to keep at it.

Celebs commend Madam Saje

@morapos_couture:

"This is good ma to keep fit 🥰."

@obatide_kelvin:

"Ti’ologa International 🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@feranmi_spiritual_empire:

"Maami keep fit🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

@kofoibadan:

"Opoor fun Mama Mii ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌."

@hiskenny_omoiyaaladiye:

"My own mummy I love you so much."

@babatee.1:

"Good Job Mama e❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@olamilekanayinlaagbaye_220:

"Maami Ayinke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@shonibare_abosede:

"Health is wealth mama mi. Keep fit bi Wizkid 🙌🙌😂😂😂😂😂."

Madam Saje collapses, cries tears of Joy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Madam Saje turned a new age on February 13, 2023, and fans and colleagues lovingly celebrated her.

The actress had a final moment of surprise as nearly all her old and young colleagues came together to throw her a surprise party.

Madam Saje fell to the floor, held her chest, and eventually broke into tears of joy as her fellow actresses tried to calm her down.

