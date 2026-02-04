Omotola Jalende Ekeinde has granted an interview where she spoke about her rumoured beef with her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji

The two veteran actresses have been rumoured to be at logger head for a couple of years over supremacy

While granting an interview with Yanga FM, she shared light on the viral rumour and fans reacted to her utterance

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shed light on the rumoured beef between her and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

The two A-listers were long said to be locked in a supremacy battle, with fans often pitching them against each other.

While appearing on a podcast on Yanga 89.9FM, the mother of four opened up about the long-standing rumour.

According to her, the situation was similar to the rivalry once associated with Wizkid and Davido.

She explained that what was perceived as an industry beef was largely driven by fans and later mirrored in the music scene by two major stars.

Omotola added that not everyone has to be best friends, but that they still communicate outside movie sets.

Omotola Jalade shares genesis of beef with Genevieve

In the interview, the movie star noted that the supposed beef began from fan narratives. She said they were both young at the time and were constantly compared, with people trying to pit one actress against the other.

Jokingly, she added that they eventually had to “catch up” with the quarrel created around them.

Ekeinde stressed that neither she nor Miss Nnaji is the type to engage in fights or personal beef, noting that they were both too busy for such distractions.

She recalled that they worked together on Ije, where they played sisters, and also collaborated on other films, which she mentioned during the conversation.

Fans react to Omotola Jalade’s interview

Reacting to her comments, many netizens blamed fans for fuelling unnecessary rivalries in the industry. Some added that both actresses are exceptional talents who should not be pitched against each other.

Others, however, focused more on admiring Omotola’s beauty, joking that they barely listened to what she said about her colleague.

Here is the Instagram video of Omotola Jalade below:

What fans said about Omotola Jalade's interview

Reactions have trailed the video of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's interview. Here are comments below:

@ifyofabuja reacted:

"Beautiful people."

@ kicksbyfooties commented:

"Omotola dey trend without acting."

@jerrysucrelagosmodel said:

"Them no dey follow grace fight oh , she's still trending without acting , legendary branding."

@tochi_lifestyle shared:

"I no dey listen to wetin she dey talk, na her beauty I just dey admire.. Anything wey older women do dey sweet me."

