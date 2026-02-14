Omotola revealed that she was once gifted a whole car by an admirer who simply wanted to appreciate her

Veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has opened up on a personal experience that has quickly become a talking point among fans and entertainment observers.

The celebrated screen diva made the revelation during an interview on Naija FM 102.7, where she spoke about women’s influence and dominance in the Nigerian film industry.

While defending the role of women in Nollywood, the actress unexpectedly shared a story about being gifted a car, even while she was already married.

According to Omotola, the narrative that women do not dominate Nollywood is far from the truth.

She explained that many actresses are not just on-screen talents but also business owners, producers, influencers, and entrepreneurs running multiple ventures behind the scenes.

“Women are the ones who hold Nollywood,” she said,

She added that several actresses she knows manage businesses alongside their acting careers, while some even maintain full-time jobs.

However, the conversation took a surprising turn when Omotola spoke about the attention she receives from admirers.

Omotola noted that public figures, especially women in the entertainment industry, often have people who appreciate them and express it through gifts.

She stated:

“Women have admirers. Me, who is married, I know how many people have gifted me things, women and men. They’ll just see me and say, ‘Omotola, I’m sending you this.’ They’ve gifted me a car before.”

When asked if she returned the car because she was married, the actress responded with a blunt question of her own.

“No, why would I return the car?” she said.

Omotola credited her husband’s personality for the smooth handling of such situations.

Describing him as extremely confident, the actress suggested that his security in their relationship has played a major role in maintaining peace in their marriage.

She jokingly added,

“Think about it, how would you marry an Omosexy if you’re not secure?”

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Omotola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@big.anitaberry noted:

"So if man wey nor be my boyfriend or husband buy me house or car make I reject am??? Nor be say he want anything from am,I go keep am oh"

@michael._u wrote:

"She get film she wandered release soon? Because that can be the only reason for the plenty talks"

@symply_beautiana wrote:

"Real men are men who help women without asking for anything in return. In this country, real men are not up to 3%"

Omotola Jalade releases new movie cast

Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde announced the release of her new film titled Mother's Love.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the actress shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March.

The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.

