Omotola revealed that her iconic nickname was not a product of the film industry but a deeply personal gift from her husband

The name first appeared on a customized plate number of a Lincoln Navigator, a luxury vehicle purchased for her by her husband

The actress credited her spouse, whom she affectionately calls "Honey Boy," for having the vision to brand her with a name

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has finally revealed how she got her popular nickname, Omosexy — and the story has left many fans smiling.

Speaking during an interview on Naija FM, the screen goddess disclosed that she did not coin the name herself, contrary to what some people believed.

Instead, the credit goes to her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

Omotola reveals that her iconic nickname was not a product of the film industry. Photos: Omotola.

Source: Instagram

During the lively radio chat, the interviewer playfully questioned the origin of the name.

“Who give you that name? Na we give you that name? Abi na you give yourself that name?” the host asked in pidgin, hinting at the long-standing curiosity surrounding the brand.

Omotola laughed before giving a candid response.

“Na my honey boy give me that name… e buy me one Lincoln Navigator that time… e put am for the plate number,” she said.

According to the actress, her husband had bought her a Lincoln Navigator and customized the plate number with “Omosexy.”

That single romantic gesture eventually grew into one of the most recognisable celebrity nicknames in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Omotola speaks on private experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omotola opened up on a personal experience that has quickly become a talking point among fans and entertainment observers.

While defending the role of women in Nollywood, the actress unexpectedly shared a story about being gifted a car, even while she was already married.

According to Omotola, the narrative that women do not dominate Nollywood is far from the truth.

She explained that many actresses are not just on-screen talents but also business owners, producers, influencers, and entrepreneurs running multiple ventures behind the scenes.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Omotola Jalade's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@buchishine1 stated:

"Na so one Ebgon for Ajegunle give us lamba say if Lincoln Navigator dey come , ground go deh shake. We chop that story "

@Donald89824802 wrote:

"Honey boy and your husband is secured well she is the back bone of the family"

@Capt_SmithA noted:

"Paying one podcast to another just to promote movie isn’t too stressful than stay in your room and record a dancing video ?"

@redchampagnebox noted:

"You See why it is not advisable for men to marry non v girls."

Omotola credited her spouse for having the vision to brand her with a name. Photo: Omotola Jalade.

Source: Instagram

Omotola Jalade releases new movie cast

Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde announced the release of her new film titled Mother's Love.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the actress shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March. The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.

Source: Legit.ng